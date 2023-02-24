Polls: Insecurity, naira crisis, poverty’ll determine voting pattern –CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has said insecurity, multiple identities, poverty, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s cashless policy will play a major part in the conduct and outcome of the general election.

To monitor the election closely, it said it will deploy 4,993 observers as well as data clerks and factcheckers and social media monitors for tomorrow’s presidential and National Assembly polls. The group said this du

ing the opening of its Election Analysis Centre (EAC) and pre-election press briefing in Abuja yesterday.

According to the EAC Chairman, Adele Jinadu and CDD Director, Idayat Hassan, identity, institutions, information disorder and inter and intra-party squabbles, are other factors that may affect the election. According to the group, the six geopolitical zones are confronted by insecurity, which has led to the deployment of troops across Nigeria.

It said: “Northern states are engulfed in long-standing violence with extremist jihadist groups, criminal bandit gangs, and other non-state armed groups who are engaged in deadly attacks against local communities. “In the south, civil unrest continues against the backdrop of ongoing violence between farmers and herders and secessionist agitators.

“The situation is further omplicated by fuel and currency scarcity which is increasing economic hardships on the more than 130 million Nigerians classified as multi-dimensionally poor.” It added: “Consequently, the CDD identified the role of institutions as being crucial to the conduct of a credible and transparent election.

“These include INEC and the security agencies that are faced with a herculean challenge to manage logistics and secure the electoral terrain.” The group decried the volume of misinformation and disinformation on social media, saying this could lead to civil actions based on incorrect information.

“Trust is a scarce commodity in Nigeria and this fact is only being exacerbated by the volume of misleading content online,” it said. The organisation urged the Federal Government to ensure that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and law enforcement agencies have the necessary resources at their disposal to ensure that polls take place in a safe, free and fair environment.

“Political parties should ensure that their members and supporters adhere to the conditions laid out in the National Peace Accord through the voting process and after the announcement of results,” the CDD said.

