Polls: Interest threatens G5 alliance

FELIX NWANERI reports on the seeming crack in the bond between aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also known as G5 over choice of presidential candidate due to realignment of political forces and peculiarities of politics in their respective states ahead of the general election

Those who believe that politics is a game of interest in the guise of a contest of principles may not be far from the truth given the developments ahead of Nigeria’s presidential election, particular as it concerns the alliance between five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governors – Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) – have been locked in a running battle with the Iyorchia Ayu-led national leadership of the PDP since the party’s May 28, 2022, Special National Convention that saw the emergence of a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar as the party’s standard bearer for the presidential election. The Wike-led G5 is insisting that Ayu must step down as a condition to resolve the rift with the Rivers State governor and the PDP p re s i d e n t i a l candidate in line with a pre-convention agreement that he (Ayu) will step down if the party’s presidential candidate emerges from the North. But Ayu, on his part, vowed not to resign.

He insisted that he was elected based on the laid down rules of the party and that Atiku’s candidacy does not in any way affect his position as PDP national chairman. He further averred that he stood for election, won a four-year term and wondered why some people would be calling for his resignation, when he is yet to spend even a year in office. His words: “I stood for election and I won the election and I am fixing the party, I have not stolen anything, I have not committed any offence, we will not allow one person to come and spoil the party for us with frivolous calls and conditions.

I was elected as PDP chairman for a four-year term and I’m not up to one year, so the call for my resignation is uncalled for. “The election of Abubakar Atiku as the PDP presidential candidate cannot affect my election as national chairman. Even if the candidate is from Benue state, I stood for election and I was voted for by Nigerians. I have not stolen any money, so there is no reason for my resignation.”

As expected, Wike fired back, with a warning to the main opposition party that Ayu might cause it to lose the presidential election. The Rivers State governor alleged that Ayu doesn’t want to resign because of the billions of naira in the PDP coffers, which was made from the sale of forms during the party’s primary elections. Despite merits in Wike’s insistence on the pre-convention agreement that Ayu, who hails from Benue State (North Central) will resign as national chairman for a southerner to take over the position, some analysts expressed the view that the Rivers governor is waging a veil battle against Atiku. Reasons for their conviction were not farfetched.

Wike is not known to be a supporter of Atiku and has never hidden his indifference to his presidential ambition. It would be recalled that the Rivers governor spearheaded an onslaught against the former vice president’s 2019 presidential ambition by throwing his weight behind Governor Aminu Tambuwal although Atiku eventually clinched the PDP icket but lost the main election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike also mobilized whatever he could to stop Atiku in the 2022 PDP presidential primary election and probably would have succeeded if not for the last minute political horse-trading that saw Tambuwal withdrawing from the contest and backing Atiku. Tambuwal’s action contributed to Atiku’s victory. The former vice president polled 371 votes to beat the Rivers governor, who had 237 votes.

The latter, however, accused party stakeholders from the South of betrayal. Although Wike promised to support whoever emerged as PDP’s candidate before voting commenced at the primary election, he later ruled out such support as long as Ayu remained in office as the party’s national chairman. Several meetings have been held since then between the G5 and the PDP leadership on one hand, and between the aggrieved governors and Atiku on another but the impasse still lingers. One of such meetings between Atiku and the G5 governors held in London on August 25, 2022. Although details of what transpired were not made public, some analysts insisted that peace was still afar for the PDP.

A similar parley between the G5 governors and PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) led by a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, yielded little or no success. The aggrieved PDP governors and their supporters have maintained their position that Ayu must go for them to support Atiku. At one of their meetings at Wike’s Obio-Akpor, Rivers State country home, the governors insisted that there will be no deal with Atiku until Ayu vacates his office to allow for an acting national chairman from the South to lead the party.

At the meeting were Governors Wike and Makinde; former governors Jonah Jang (Plateau), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Ayo Fayose (Ekiti), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Donald Duke (Cross River); former Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George; Senator Garkin Lado, former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Prince Chibudum Nwuche, Caleb Mutfwang, Senator Sandey Onor and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa. Others were Chief Dan Orbih, David Emmanuel Obugadu, Mohammed Maifada, Senator Suleiman Nazif, Nnenna Elendu Ukeje, former Information Minister Prof Jerry Gana, Bayou Lawal, Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau, Senator Olaka Nwogu and a former Justice Minister Mohammed Adoke. George, who read the resolution of the meeting said it amounts to putting the cart before the horse for Atiku to have gone ahead to publish his presidential campaign council list without addressing the structural imbalance in the party.

His words: “Senator Iyorchia Ayu must resign as national chairman of the party for an acting chairman of the Southern Nigerian extraction to emerge and lead the party on the national campaign. Consequently, we resolve not to participate in the campaign council in whatever capacity until the resignation of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.” Jang, who also spoke, accused Ayu of compromising the PDP presidential primary through his conduct. He likened Ayu to a bad referee, who assisted one side to score a goal during a football match and later blew the whistle to end the competition.

The former governor of Plateau State, who reiterated their support for Wile, averred that everything the Rivers governor had said on the party’s crisis remained the truth. While Atiku responded by urging members of the G5 to reconsider their stand, he told them that he cannot force Ayu out of office. His words: “On the calls for the resignation or removal from office of our national chairman, I must reiterate what I have said ‘severally’ in public and in private. Tthe decision to resign from office is personal to Dr. Ayu and, neither I nor anyone else can make that decision for him.

“I will state that as a committed democrat and firm believer in the rule of law and democratic tenets, and our party being one set up, organized and regulated by law and our constitution, it is my absolute belief that everything that we do in our party must be done in accordance with and conformity to the law and our constitution.

“If Dr. Ayu is to be removed from office; it must be done in accordance with the laws that set out the basis for such removal. In any event, you will all recall that the very body that is empowered by law to initiate this removal from office has already passed a vote of confidence in him.” Despite Atiku’s plea, the G5 governors and their associates later converged on Lagos, where they transformed to Integrity Group and declared that they have not shut the window of reconciliation. Jang, who addressed journalists after the group’s meeting, however, said they still insist on the removal of Ayu as national chairman of the party. Despite hope of reconciliation as raised by Jang after the Lagos meeting, it was clear to many that Wike had drawn the battle line as he dared the leadership of the PDP to sanction him if it can.

“Who will suspend me, the party, which party? They can go ahead. I am not saying I am bigger than the party. But those who ran away from the party cannot suspend me from the party. I beg them today and they shouldn’t waste time to tell the governor of Rivers State, you are hereby suspended from the party. Then, anything you see, you take! They know what I can do,” he said. While the Rivers State governor may have been buoyed all along by what many described as unalloyed support of the other four governors that make up the G5, developments ahead of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections show that the bond between the aggrieved governors is fast crumbing due to realignment of political forces within the PDP.

Wike: Losing grip on G5 over local peculiarities

There is no disputing the fact that the national leadership of the PDP and the party’s presidential candidate have been on the receiving end of Wike’s onslaught since the PDP impasse began, but the political table seems to be turning against the Rivers governor as the clock ticks to February 25.

Besides some chieftains of the PDP in Rivers State like Senators Abiye Sekibo and Lee Maeba, hitherto on Wike’s side switching support for Atiku, there is no doubt that the Rivers governor,who had before now, seized every opportunity to drum it on his supporters that he and Rivers PDP will not support Atiku, is fast losing grip on even the G5. An indication to this emerged recently, when Wike failed to meet the January 31 deadline he set for himself to name his preferred presidential candidate.

The Rivers governor and his allies have held series of meetings with the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, apparently to decide on who among the duo, to support having withdrawn from Atiku’s presidential campaign council. Wike, who speaks for the G5 had on December 22, said they will name their preferred candidate in January.

He said, while commissioning a project in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital that he will not only tell his people who to vote for but will campaign for his choice of the presidential candidate throughout the country and “nothing will happen.” But after failing to walk his talk, the Rivers governor said he will not publicly announce his choice presidential candidate as he never told the public the method through which he would disclose his choice. He stated this in his response to a reminder by the 2015 governorship candidate of the APC in Rivers State, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

His words: “You have the guts to tell me I should name my presidential candidate. Are we at the same level? Failure and success, are they the same? Look at the man who is always failing every day. He does not understand the activities of G-5. I have told most people who don’t know, G5 that we’re fighting is like guerilla warfare. The more you look, the less you see. “I never told anybody one day, I will bring a camera and announce to you this is who will go. I said I will tell Rivers people the candidate they will support.

I did not tell you the method of saying it. I did not tell you I will bring live coverage and say it. But Rivers people know.” No doubt, denial is another name for politics, but observers are of the view that Wike seems to be running out of steam and has seen the hand writing on the wall, which explain why he has obtained a court order stopping the leadership of the PDP from suspending or expelling him from the party. Granted the governor’s prayer, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ruled that “all parties in this suit shall maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023 nugatory and worthless. “That any act or step or action made so as to make the outcome of the motion on notice dated and filed on February 2, 2023 nugatory shall be a nullity.”

The judge, consequently, adjourned the matter until February 14 for hearing. With less than two weeks to the presidential election, the questions are: Does Wike still has the support of other members of the G5 given the way things are turning around within the group? Will the Rivers governor single-handedly swing Rivers votes, particularly that of PDP members to his preferred presidential candidate in the face of groundswell opposition against him by some chieftains of the party in the state?

Ikpeazu: Ikonne’s death altered calculations

For the Abia State governor, the death of his anointed governorship candidate, Prof. Uche Ikonne, is said to have forced him to reconsider his position on support for Atiku. It was gathered that Ikpeazu, on learning about the passage of the former vice chancellor of Abia State University, whom he foisted on Abia PDP despite opposition by key stakeholders of the party in the state, had to reach out to the Ayuled National Working Committee (NWC) to support him in having his Chief of Staff, Okey Ahiwe, as the party’s governorship candidate.

It was gathered that Ikpeazu had to eat the humble pie given that the Electoral Act empower only the national chairmen and national secretaries of political parties to submit list of candidates for elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). A party source, who spoke on what transpired between the Abia governor and the national leadership of the PDP, told New Telegraph that the Ayu-led NWC initially declined to Ikpeazu’s plea for support until a commitment was extracted from him that he will support the party’s presidential candidate.

“The national leadership of the PDP initially shunned entreaties by Governor Ikpeazu for support to have Ahiwe as replacement for Ikonne. The NWC resolved that a fresh governorship primary, if it will hold, would be thrown open, apparently to get back at the governor for his involvement with the G5 but the NWC reconsidered its stand after the Abia governor pledged to mobilize members of the party in his state to support Atiku in the presidential election,” the source said. He added that Ikpeazu, who is the PDP flag bearer for Abia South senatorial election was further forced to accept the NWC’s condition out of fear of being expelled by the party for anti-party activities.

Ugwuanyi: In limbo over Nnamani’s suspension

The Enugu State governor, who is the PDP’s candidate for Enugu North senatorial election is said to be at crossroads over the expulsion of his political godfather and a former governor of the state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, by the PDP NWC over what it described as anti-party activities. Nnamani, who is the senator representing Enugu East at the National Assembly on the platform of the PDP and seeking reelection has been vocal in his support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu, against the candidate of his party, Atiku.

He intensified his campaign for Tinubu after the PDP announced his suspension from the party as he called the bluff of the PDP NWC, describing his suspension as a “nullity.” However, the party, on Friday, resolved to expel Nnamani alongside Hon. Chris Ogbu (Imo State), Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central), Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central II), Fayose Oluwajomiloju John (Ekiti Central I), Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I) and Emiola Adenike Jennifer (Ekiti South II).

A statement signed by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, which announced their expulsion read in part: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its 566th meeting today, Friday, February 10, 2023, approved the expulsion of the following individuals from the Party for anti-Party activities and other grave offences in violation of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” “The expulsion takes effect from today, Friday, February 10, 2023.

The decision of the NWC is a sequel to the recommendation of the National Disciplinary Committee and pursuant to Sections 58 and 59 (1)(g) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).” While Nnamani has faulted his expulsion, saying the Ayu-led NWC did not follow due process and strict compliance with the provisions of the PDP Constitution and therefore lacked the powers to suspend or expel him as a member of the party, there is no doubt that the development has dealt a blow to Ugwuanyi. The Enugu governor belongs to the Ebeano political family headed by Nnamani and which held sway in the south eastern state since 1999.

Like Ugwuanyi, the PDP governorship candidate in Enugu State, Peter Mba, also belongs to the Ebeano family. Going by the decision of the PDP, Nnamani is no longer a member of the party and this seems to have put his candidacy for the senatorial election on the line. Section 65(2b) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides that a person shall be qualified for election under subsection (1) of this section if (b) he is a member of a political party and is sponsored by that party.” Section 221 of the constitution further provides that “No association, other than a political party, shall canvas for votes for any candidate at any election.”

Against this backdrop, the question against Nnamani’s expulsion is: Will Ugwuanyi abandoned his political godfather in his trying political time and what would be the implication of whatever decision he takes on the fate of his own senatorial ambition and that of his anointed governorship candidate, Mba?

Ortom: Body language points to support for Obi

The Benue State governor is flying the PDP’s flag in the senatorial election to represent Benue North West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, but like other members of the G5, he is not backing the party’s candidate in the presidential election. He is of the view that the PDP national leadership, interestingly headed by his kinsman (Ayu) has not done enough to resolve the crisis of confidence that erupted after the party’s presidential primary election. Though Ayu has made efforts to convince Ortom to support Atiku, the Benue governor has not pretended over his support for the demand of the Wike-led G5.

Ortom believes that with or without the PDP national leadership, he has what it takes the win the Benue North West senatorial election and to deliver the PDP governorship candidate in the state – Titus Uba. However, Ortom, unlike colleagues in the G5, who seem to be afraid to make public their preferred presidential candidates, has never pretended that he is with Obi of Labour Party. Addressing journalists recently, the Benue governor said if he was not a member of the PDP he would have championed Obi’s campaign. “We are on cause with our group, as faithful party men we have given enough time and we thought the leadership will address the issue.

But where people decided to be arrogant and mischievous and do things with impunity is not good enough. “However, politics is a game of interest and anyone you see at the national or state level is interested in something. So, I cannot fold my hands and allow somebody to rubbish me. We are masters of the game,” he said.

Makinde: Caught in the web of South-West politics

The Oyo State governor is the only one among his colleagues in the G5 seeking reelection. While others are serving out their second term, Makinde is in his first term. This has left him at crossroads over whether to reconsider his position not to support his party’s presidential candidate (Atiku) or to openly declare support for Tinubu (a fellow Yoruba) of the APC.

Sources within Oyo PDP are of the view that whatever decision Makinde would be guided by not only the position of members of the party in the state, who are clearly in support of Atiku, which is likely to impact on his reelection bid, but the growing support for Tinubu’s ambition in the South West. It is feared that Makinde’s second term might be in jeopardy if he continues his open rejection of Atiku, while he is likely to be tagged a traitor by kinsmen if he fails to show support for Tinubu.

