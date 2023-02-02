News

Polls: Islamic group warns Imams, pastors against inciting sermons

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have cautioned religious leaders and politicians to desist from making sermons and comments that are capable of inciting violence before, during and after the general elections. The Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance set up by the league made this known in a communiqué it released after a three-day interactive session with governorship candidates in the state. The interactive was attended by governorship candidates of seven political parties. The communiqué which was jointly signed the Chairman of the Directorate of Good Governance, Qasim Sanusi and the Secretary, Tajudeen Uthman, was made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday. The group urged religion leaders to use the opportunity of their congregation to preach love and peaceful coexistence among the masses. The Islamic leaders called on clerics of religious organisations were asked to stop sermons that are capable of compromising the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in Ogun at the moment

 

Our Reporters

