Polls: Islamic group warns Imams, pastors against inciting sermons

The League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State have cautioned religious leaders and politicians to desist from making sermons and comments that are capable of inciting violence before, during and after the general elections. The Directorate of Leadership and Good Governance set up by the league made this known in a communiqué it released after a three-day interactive session with governorship candidates in the state. The interactive was attended by governorship candidates of seven political parties. The communiqué which was jointly signed the Chairman of the Directorate of Good Governance, Qasim Sanusi and the Secretary, Tajudeen Uthman, was made available to journalists in Abeokuta on Wednesday. The group urged religion leaders to use the opportunity of their congregation to preach love and peaceful coexistence among the masses. The Islamic leaders called on clerics of religious organisations were asked to stop sermons that are capable of compromising the peaceful coexistence being enjoyed in Ogun at the moment
Related Articles
NAFDAC secures 3years imprisonment against falsified drug merchant in Kano
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has secured a judgement of three years jail term fine against a falsified drugs merchant in Kano State. In a statement signed by the Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos on Sunday, a 41-year-old man, Innocent Oparah, has been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FCTA demolishes illegal structures
Months after some miscreants broke a police officer’s head, injuring other Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) task force members; a reinforced team yesterday stormed Durumi community, demolishing several illegal structures. Durumi has been one area where attempts by the task force to enforce sanitation and other urban and regional planning laws, have always been strongly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Stakeholders demand increased girls education in science, technology
Worried by the rate of female pupils who have become victims of kidnapping and terrorism in the country, especially in the northern part, a tech Firm, Brainiacs STEAM &Robotics and other stakeholders in the technology sector have called for increased girl-child education in science and technology to empower and encourage girls. The experts, who also […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)