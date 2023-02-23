Politics

Polls: Kwankwaso Will End Nigeria’s Economic Challenges – Aniebonam

  1. The founder of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam has stated that the party’s Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would reunite Nigeria and end the economic challenges facing the country if elected in Saturday’s election.

Dr Aniebonam, in an interaction with journalists in Lagos on Thursday, said the party is happy to field a personality like Senator Kwankwaso, who he said has excelled in his chosen career and did very well in all the appointments given to him.

He noted that the NNPP flagbearer understands the challenges facing the country and knows how to solve them.

He explained that as a grassroots politician, Kwankwaso also has organic followers, who he said belief in him, adding that his chances of winning the election are very high.

Aniebonam said that NNPP is a party many Nigerians should vote for in the general elections because it was formed by business-minded people, who he said are eager to advance their business interests.

He noted that many people contribute to government policy (ies) or criticise them based on their limited knowledge because they are standing in a disadvantaged position.

Dr. Aniebonam said NNPP is the only party in Nigeria that was formed out of business interest, while other political parties have their ideologies based on political interest.

“I want all of you to help NNPP to win the presidential election. Tell critical stakeholders that NNPP identifies with the maritime industry, which also links the manufacturing industry,” he said.

He noted that since many Nigerians are craving for a new Nigeria, NNPP, which he said represents that vehicular change, is available and Nigerians should take advantage of the opportunity.

Dr Aniebonam who is a leader in the maritime sector said that if Kwankwaso emerges as the next President of Nigeria, he would bring sanity into the shipping business.

“We need to work for the success of NNPP to create room for the advancement of business opportunities.

“We need a great leader, who will bring everybody together, and unite Nigeria.
Kwankwaso will unbundle some of the challenges we have. He dares to do it. There is a system collapse in Nigeria right now, things are not going on as expected,” he said.

 

