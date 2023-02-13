Polls: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Metro & Crime

Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 

 

Following the directive of the Federal Government through the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) to close all universities in the country between February 22 and March 14, 2023, the Kwara State Government has declared a 50 per cent transport support to Kwara state students in tertiary institutions across the country.

Commissioner for Tertiary Education Dr. Alabi Afees Abolore, who made this known in a statement in Ilorin by the Ministry’s Press Secretary, Mansurat Amuda-Kannike on Monday, said the support would be monetised and transferred to the beneficiaries’ accounts after verifications.

This gesture of 50% transport support for students returning home is coming barely 12 hours after Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration announced free bus palliative for students of the University of Ilorin and Kwara State Polytechnic which begins today (Monday, February 13).

Dr. Abolore explained that the directive to close all Nigerian universities for that period was to allow students of voting age to exercise their franchise during the forthcoming general elections across the country.

 

 

Reporter

