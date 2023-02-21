Polls: Lagos confirms date for mid-term break for schools

The Office of Education Quality Assurance has enjoined schools in Lagos State to observe the mid-term break for the 2022/2023 second-term academic session.

This is made known in a statement by Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, Director General of the OEQA, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement noted that the directive was contained in the amended harmonised calendar for the 2022/2023 academic years as approved by Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Education.

The statement said: “We, the OEQA, Ministry of Education wish to remind stakeholders that the mid-term break will commence on Friday, February 24, and the directive is applicable to public and private schools across Lagos State.

“This compliance is mandatory for all schools below tertiary level in the state, while emergency preparedness and safety precautions should be in place.”

According to the statement, the holiday ends on March 3, while school resumes on March 6.

Boarding school students will be expected back in their hostels on March 5.

The statement urged schools and parents to follow the Lagos State Government social media handles as well as the OEQA website: www.oeqalagos.com, for latest development.

There had been questions on how long primary and secondary students will be at home following the declaration of a three weeks holiday from February 22 to March 14, 2023 for tertiary education students for the general election.

The holiday was declared by the various bodies supervising tertiary education.

But the dates are the same.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...