Polls: Loss of govs’ bid for Senate means no more easy route to power, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the loss of 10 serving governors, who contested for the Senate at the last general elections has proven that there was no more easy route to power. The President said this yesterday when he received the newly installed Emir if Dutse, Jigawa state, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi, at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President noted that the outcome of the 2023 elections have proved the growing strength of Nigeria’s democracy and more especially, the sophistication of the voter at the selection of leaders.

He said the outcome of 10 governors failing to make it to the Senate meant that there was no longer a guaranteed route to power and that the voters were truly the kings when it comes to elections. He said: “It is a testament to the maturity of our democracy and to the amazing sophistication of the voter. What shocked me was that the ordinary citizen who is usually underrated has made the point of his political understanding of things. “Assumption is always that you are Governor for eight years and you go to the Senate to crown the career. “No one should underrate the Nigerian voter anymore.

Politics will be more difficult, henceforth.” After listening to the Emir, who listed several government projects put in place for Jigawa State under the Buhari Presidency, and a request for some more, Buhari promised to do his best for the State in the remaining time left, and to brief the incoming President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on those requests, agreeing with the visitors that the particular problem of water supply to the State Capital was worrisome.

