News

Polls: Makarfi promises to root out APC from Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

A former governor of Kaduna State and ex- Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has promised to root out the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state in the coming elections. Addressing journalists as part of the preparation for next month’s elections, Makarfi urged the people to vote for the PDP, adding that the ruling APC has nothing to offer the people other than poverty and hardship. Makarfi said it was because he was serious about making sure that the PDP triumph at the polls that he decided to remain in Kaduna and work for the victory of the party, adding that he excused himself from following the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on campaign tour across the country so that he can deliver Kaduna. He also said what is happening in the APC is worse than the crisis between the G-5 Governors and the PDP, adding that; “Politics is local, I have been at home leading the campaign here.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Youth forum faults ASUU on call to sack Emefiele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Correspondent Some youths operating under the aegis of the Middle Belt Youths Forum (MBYF),  have faulted a recent call by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele. The MBYF,  in a statement by its leader, Godwin Meliga, […]
News Top Stories

2023: Implosion in APC inevitable –Banire, ex-legal adviser

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former legal adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muiz Banire (SAN), has said the party’s congresses may lead to internal implosion of the party.   He said the latest development surrounding the legality of the National Caretaker Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State is not good for the party. […]
News

2023: Not-Too-Young-To-Run movement partners celebrities

Posted on Author Anayo Ezuwgu

Yiaga Africa has expressed its readiness to support young political aspirants in Nigeria and promote the political inclusion of young people ahead of the 2023 general election.   The group said it will explore viable partnerships in the entertainment space to promote conversations on youth and women’s political inclusion. Speaking at the Not- Too-Young-To-Run Festival […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica