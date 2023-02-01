Polls: Makarfi promises to root out APC from Kaduna

A former governor of Kaduna State and ex- Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has promised to root out the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the state in the coming elections. Addressing journalists as part of the preparation for next month’s elections, Makarfi urged the people to vote for the PDP, adding that the ruling APC has nothing to offer the people other than poverty and hardship. Makarfi said it was because he was serious about making sure that the PDP triumph at the polls that he decided to remain in Kaduna and work for the victory of the party, adding that he excused himself from following the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on campaign tour across the country so that he can deliver Kaduna. He also said what is happening in the APC is worse than the crisis between the G-5 Governors and the PDP, adding that; “Politics is local, I have been at home leading the campaign here.
