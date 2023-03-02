Polls: Mixed fortunes for outgoing governors

It is mixed fortunes for state governors, who would be leaving office on May 29. Whereas some of them opted not to run for any elective office in the ongoing general election, a majority of those who contested the senatorial election seem to have glided into political oblivion as only two of them made it to the Red Chamber for now. FELIX NWANERI reports

For most politicians, there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights either by their own doing or as a result of circumstance.

This is the story of some sitting governors, who will leave office on May 29, 2019 after serving out the constitutional allowed two terms for the governorship position. These governors have dominated the political landscape in their respective states since 2015, dictating who gets what, when and how. But, about three months before the leave office, most of them have experiencing the epic fall that usually comes with attainment of great political heights.

Seventeen out of the country’s 36 would be leaving their respective offices by May 2023; they are Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Aminu Masari (Katsina), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Others are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Ben Ayade (Cross River).

Ahead of the general election, the question over their next political move, was: Having dominated the political landscape in their respective states, will they be heading to the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, which has become a nest for former governors, or the presidency, which has always been the target of most outgoing governors?

Presently, 16 ex-governors are in the Senate. They are Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Theodore Orji (Abia), Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Kabiru Gaya (Kano), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa).

No doubt, each of the second term governors would have preferred to remain politically relevant by clinging to power in one way or the other, especially by having a seat in the Senate, but politics being a game of the possible, only two one of 10 of them, who vied for senatorial seats in last weekend’s National Assembly elections scaled the hurdle.

The governors, whose senatorial bids hit the rocks are Bagudu, Ikpeazu, Ortom, Lalong, Bello, Ugwuanyi, Ishaku and Ayade. While Umahi would be heading to Red Chamber, having secured a seat to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District, Tambuwal will have to go through a rerun election, following cancellation of votes in some polling units in his Sokoto South Senatorial District.

Besides losing their respective senatorial ambitions, the governors are also burdened by succession battles in their respective states. Almost all of them have their anointed as candidates of their respective political parties, but with the way they lost in the senatorial election, analysts are of the view that it would be Herculean for them to push through their choices.

Ayade The Cross River State governor dumped the PDP through which he was elected governor of the South-South state for the ruling APC in May 2021.

However, his bid to fly the flag of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election failed. He was one of the aspirants, who vied for the APC presidential ticket but was only able to garner 37 votes out of the 2,203 votes cast at the party’s special national convention to elect its standard bearer.

With his presidential ambition hitting the rocks, Ayade settled for the Cross River North Senatorial District ticket of his party in a bid to return to the Red Chamber, where he was between 2011 and 2015, when he was elected as governor for the first term.

The APC primary election for the Cross River North Senatorial District ticket was won by Ayade’s former Chief of Staff, Hon. Martin Orim, but a political arrangement has seen Orim handing the ticket to Ayade. However, the political arrangement that saw him through at the primary election could not take him back to the Senate.

He was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 76,145 votes, while Ayade polled 56,595 votes. Ugwuanyi There was no doubt ahead of the elections that the governor of Enugu State was not ready to retire from politics after his two-term of eight years as governor and three-term member of the House of Representatives.

Speculations had been rife from his first term in office that Ugwuanyi will head to the Senate after his serving out his tenure as governor to represent Enugu North Senatorial District. As expected, there was no resistance from the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district, Senator Chuka Utazi, who easily gave up the position for the governor.

Ugwuanyi, however, found himself at crossroads in the course of the build-up to the election over his alignment with aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also known as G5 over choice of a presidential candidate to support.

This, perhaps, explains his defeat by Okechukwu Ezea of Labour Party (LP) on Saturday in the contest for the Enugu North Senatorial District seat. Ezea scored 104,948 votes to emerge, while Ugwuanyi placed second with 46,948 votes.

Ikpeazu

The Abia State governor, who contested the Abia South senatorial election was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who recently resigned his position as Senate Minority Leader after defecting to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to square up against the governor in the election.

The duo hail from the same Obingwa Local Government Area of the state and there was no doubt that the contest would be an interesting one given the circumstances that forced Abaribe out of the PDP.

The former Senate Minority Leader had intended to run for the governorship of the state on the platform of the PDP but IKpeazu opted for a former vice chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Uche Ikonne, who later passed on. The death of Ikonne, is said to have forced Ikpeazu, who belongs to PDP G5 group to reconsider his position on support for Atiku.

It was gathered that Ikpeazu, on learning about the passage of Ikonne, whom he foisted on Abia PDP despite opposition by key stakeholders in the state, had to reach out to the party’s NWC to support him in having his Chief of Staff, Okey Ahiwe, as governorship candidate. It was gathered that Ikpeazu had to eat the humble pie given that the Electoral Act empowers only the national chairmen and national secretaries of political parties to submit list of candidates for elections to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While the Iyorchai Ayu-led NWC initially declined to Ikpeazu’s plea for support until a commitment was extracted from him that he will support the party’s presidential candidate, the Abia governor reneged on his promise to support the party’s presidential candidate. But, in what could be described as giving someone a taste of his own medicine, Abaribe succeeded in stopping Ikpeazu from replacing him at the National Assembly.

He polled 49,693 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chinedu Onyeizu of the Labour Party who got 43,903 votes, while Ikpeazu came a distant third with 28,422 votes. Lalong Former governors of Plateau State since the return of democracy in 1999 – Joshua Dariye and Jonah Jang – ended up in the Senate after serving out their respective tenures. It was against this backdrop that Lalong ensured that Mrs. Nora Daduut emerged as successor to late Senator Ignatius Longjan in the 2019 bye election in what many described then as a move for the former to hold the seat in trust for him.

As expected, the governor collected the ticket during the primaries, but Lalong, who doubles as chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, had his bid to represent Plateau South Senatorial District hit the rocks during last weekend’s polls. The governor was defeated by Air Vice-Marshal Napoleon Bali (rtd) of the PDP. Bali polled 148,844 votes against Lalong’s 91, 674 votes. A breakdown of the results indicates that Bali defeated Lalong in five out of the six local governments in the senatorial zone, including Lalong’s Shendam council area.

Ortom Ortom is not the first governor of Benue State to aspire for the Senate.

Ex- Governor George Akume (1999-2007), represented Benue North West Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019 before his appointment as Minister of Special Duties. Another former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, is the incumbent senator representing Benue North East.

Apparently, this explained why Ortom worked towards wearing the same crown during the senatorial primary election of the PDP to take over the Benue North West senatorial seat presently occupied by Senator Emmanuel Yisa Orker Jev. The Benue State governor, however, has lost the election to his former aide, Titus Zam, of the APC, who polled 143,151votes against Ortom’s 106,882 votes, while Mark Gbillah of LP polled 51,950 votes to place third.

Zam was Ortom’s Special Adviser on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs between 2015 and 2017. Ishaku The governor’s nomination as PDP’s candidate for the Taraba South senatorial election was through a consensus arrangement although party delegates still voted at a primary election where 158 accredited delegates cast their votes to avoid litigations.

He recorded 154 valid votes, while four votes were declared invalid. Ishaku, who then assured the people of Taraba South of purposeful leadership by changing the narrative at the Red Chamber when elected, had engaged the incumbent senator, Emmanuel Bwacha, in a running battle in the build-up to the primary elections. Although the duo were silent on the reason for their fight then, it was clear that the governor wanted to move to the Senate after serving eight years in the state and Bwacha had to vacate the seat for him.

Expectedly, Bwacha initially resisted the move but with pressure from the governor, his resistance caved in. Consequently, the then Senate minority leader resigned his membership of the PDP and joined the APC and picked the party’s governorship ticket. However, the governor’s senatorial ambition was halted by the candidate of the APC, David Jimkuta, at the weekend. Jimkuta polled 85,415 votes to defeat Governor Ishaku, who polled 45,708 votes.

Bagudu

The Kebbi State governor and chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (umbrella body of governors of APC extraction) did not pretend about his senatorial ambition, when it became clear that his purported presidential ambition would be a hard sale given the push by APC members of southern extraction for their region to produce the party’s candidate for the presidential election. Bagudu persistently maintained that as a pan-Nigerian political party, all Nigerians are free to aspire for any position in the APC, including the party’s 2023 presidential ticket, but he joined his colleagues from the North to support the emergence of a southern candidate at the presidential primary election.

He had before the shadow poll, secured the ruling party’s ticket for Kebbi Central Senatorial District seat. A former governor of the state, Adamu Aliero, the present occupant of the seat, withdrew from the race some hours to the commencement of the primary election. Aliero later resigned from the APC, joined the PDP and secured its ticket. The move set the stage for an epic battle between him and Bagudu.

However, Bagudu, who recalled how he won the PDP ticket for Kebbi Central Senatorial in 2011 but relinquished it to Aliero, expressed the belief that his performance as governor will speak for him during the election. But it turned out that Aliero would triumph at the polls at the expense of Governor Bagudu. Aliero polled 126,588 votes against Bagudu’s 92,389 votes to clinch the Kebbi Central seat.

Umahi

The Ebonyi State governor settled for a senatorial election after his failed bid to secure the presidential ticket of the APC. Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, had emerged as winner of the APC ticket for Ebonyi South senatorial election but he gave up the ticket as expected. This paved the way for a rescheduled shadow poll, which the governor won.

And as many political watchers predicted that a senatorial seat would be a given for Umahi if he decides to join the league of ex-governors in the Senate given the goodwill he enjoys among his people, the Ebonyi governor was declared the Senator-elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial District after the polls at the weekend. Umahi scored 28,378 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linus Okorie of LP, who scored 25,496 votes.

Bello

The Niger State governor initially appeared undecided over his next political move during the build-up to the general election. Even when some campaign posters linked him to the presidential contest, he disassociated himself from them and joined the ranks of those who rooted for the APC presidential ticket to be ceded to the South.

However, his support was not without a caveat. He said anyone aspiring to become the next president should be ready to meet the people of North Central geopolitical zone and tell them what he has for the zone. He was then of the view that the zone has been short-changed since the return of democracy in 1999, despite playing major role to those that have emerged as presidents irrespective of their political affiliation.

While some opined then that Bello was positioning himself as a kingmaker, many said a senatorial seat is likely to be his fall back plan. This played out with Bello’s defeat of incumbent Senator Aliyu Sabi to clinch the APC ticket for Niger North Senatorial District seat.

The governor has gone further to secure seat by defeating Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi of the PDP. He polled 100,197 votes against Abdullahi’s 88,153 votes, while Ibrahim Wali of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), scored 13,886 votes.

Tambuwal

The Sokoto State governor’s bid to return to the National Assembly, this time the Senate, was after he withdrew from the PDP presidential primary to back former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the eventual winner of the contest. Tambuwal initially secured the PDP ticket for Sokoto South Senatorial District through his former Commissioner for Land and Survey, Aminu Bodinga, who stepped down immediately after the party’s presidential primary election.

This paved the way for the Sokoto State governor to emerge through affirmation in a fresh primary election to set the stage for a battle with the incumbent senator representing Sokoto South, Mohammed Danbaba, who dumped PDP for APC, when he realised that Tambuwal will take the party’s ticket from him. As it stands, Tambuwal’s fate hangs in the balance as elections in some polling units in the senatorial district were cancelled.

This means that former speaker of the House of Representatives have to wait until after the rerun in the affected polling units to know whether he will join ex-governors heading to Senate or not.

Like this: Like Loading...