Polls: No Senatorial Election In Enugu East, INEC Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no senatorial election in Enugu East on Saturday due to the death of the Labour Party (LP) senatorial candidate, Chukwu Oyibo.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a press conference in Abuja on Friday said the party has communicated to the commission the death of its candidate.

According to the commission, Enugu East senatorial election will hold on March 11 together with the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Prof. Yakubu, however, said the presidential and National Assembly elections will hold in Imo State where ad hoc staff trained for the elections have withdrawn for security reasons.

