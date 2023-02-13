Polls: NULGE backs Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Lagos State has declared its support for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 presidential poll Bola Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid on March 11. The Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat Independent Campaign Council Mr Tayo Ayinde commended the Lagos State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Agnes Funmi Sessi for his contribution to the development of the state, saying if elected Tinubu will keep his promises for the local government workers across the country.
