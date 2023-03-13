Polls: OAU announces new resumption date

Following the extension by one week of the conduct of the Governorship and state Houses of Assembly election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has announced a new resumption date for academic activities. Recall that Nigerian tertiary institutions had earlier been directed by the Federal Ministry of Education to suspend academic activities until March 14 when the election would have been concluded. However, following the directives, OAU had earlier scheduled academic activities for March 15, 2023. But, the institution in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, yesterday indicated that the academic activities earlier scheduled for March 15, has been shifted to Tuesday, March 21.

