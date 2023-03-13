Polls: Obaseki meets tipper drivers, NURTW, RTEAN, others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has met with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN), and the Tippers Drivers Association (TDA) to canvass votes for candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in March 18 House of Assembly elections. The governor, while addressing the various groups, urged Edo residents to accept and trade with the old N500 and N1000 notes in line with the Supreme Court judgement on the matter as they remain legal tenders till December 2023. Obaseki, accompanied by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu, among other top government functionaries, visited the State Headquarters of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Upper Siluko Road; the Secretariat of the Road Transport Employers Association (RTEAN) at 2nd East Circular Road, and the State Office of the Tippers Drivers Association (TDA) at Ikpoba- Hill, all Benin City.
