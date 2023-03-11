2023 Elections Politics

Polls: Obi On A Thank You Visit To Edo

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on Saturday, called on party supporters in Edo State not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

He urged them to sustain the tempo by voting all the candidates of the party on Saturday, March 18 Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Obi, who made this calls when he paid a thank you visit to the state, moved from New Benin Market through Mission Road to Sapele Road before terminating the tour at Adesuwa Road, where he addressed a large crowd.

He urged the supporters to complete what they started on February 25 by voting en masse for LP candidates in the March 18 election, adding that a movement that cannot be stopped has commenced.

He said,” I must urge the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election.

“Nigeria must not be allowed to remain the way it is. There must be a paradigm shift from the present state to a better and prosperous Nigeria.

“We have begun the journey of a new Nigeria. The movement is real and nobody can stop it.

“We will not allow Nigeria to remain the way it is. We will continue to vote for the Labour party,” Obi said.

Speaking further, the former Governor of Anambra State said a retreat would be organised for all victorious candidates of the Labour Party to teach them what to do in the quest to change the political narratives of the country.

The National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the candidates of the party for the House of Assembly election in Edo State have not stepped down for anyone and that no Labour Party candidate is being sponsored by any other party.

He appealed to the residents of the state to come out en masse to vote for candidates of the party in the March 18 election to secure victory for the party.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the party, Kelly Agbaloi, thanked Peter Obi and the National Chairman of the patty for visiting the state, adding that their presence has further given a boost to all the Obidients supporters in the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

