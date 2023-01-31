Politics

Polls: Obi wants a week holiday for varsity students

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi wants universities to give at least one week holiday to students to allow them to return to their area of registrations to exercise their franchise in forthcoming elections.

Obi, who spoke Monday evening at a meeting with the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU-EOM), noted that about 3.5 million students may not fulfil their voting rights if they were not granted holiday.

“I am sure INEC will do the right thing. I am sure the universities will give them the break to go and vote. It is important because it is about their future.

“This election is about these young people and I’m sure they will allow them to go and vote. We will continue to mention it to them as we go along,” he stated.

The candidate commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for extending the date for the collection of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) and called on the people to take the advantage to collect their cards

 

