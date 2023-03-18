2023 Elections Politics

Polls: PDP Guber Candidate Wants INEC To Customise Ballot Boxes

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Isah Liman-Kantigi has expressed concerns over the ballot boxes calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to customise them for easier identification.

He stated this on Saturday after casting his vote at his 005 Kantigi polling unit in the Edati Local Government Area of the state, adding, “the process is nice but I am not happy about INEC having the same design for the ballot boxes”.

Accordingly, Kantigi said “by now the country should have designed ballot boxes for various elections so that you don’t confuse the electorates.

“It is disappointing to have one type of ballot box marked with paper to differentiate the political positions.

“I advise the INEC to adhere strictly to the electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to the Commission’s server in order to give credit to the process.”

Furthermore, Kantigi urged the electorates to shun electoral malpractices such as ballot box snatching and other forms of election rigging which could derail democracy.

“Fighting to support a candidate of your choice is undemocratic and barbaric. Our democratic process cannot grow with this kind of altitude,” he said.

While commending the people for turning out en mass, the PDP candidate said “this is my village, you can see that the turnout is fantastic and orderly.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Ayade is working against my swearing-in, by Senator-elect

Posted on Author In this interview with PHILIP NYAM

Hon. Agba Agom Jarigbe represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and was recently declared the senator-elect for Cross River North Senatorial zone. In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the intrigues in the delay in his swearing in by Senate President Ahmed Lawan   The Supreme Court recently ruled in […]
Politics

Ebonyi PDP: One party, two chairmen

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA reports

Supremacy battle in Ebonyi PDP after Umahi’s exit   The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been enmeshed in supremacy battle after the recent defection of Governor Dave Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), UCHENNA INYA reports   Until November 17, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the envy of […]
Politics

Rise and fall of fringe parties

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

Deregistration: Supreme Court dents hope for deregistered parties   FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent ruling by the Supreme Court, which has sealed the fate of the 74 political parties deregistered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in February 2020 over non-performance   Nigeria’s political landscape has witnessed astronomic rise in the number of […]

Leave a Reply