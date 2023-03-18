Polls: PDP Guber Candidate Wants INEC To Customise Ballot Boxes

The Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Isah Liman-Kantigi has expressed concerns over the ballot boxes calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to customise them for easier identification.

He stated this on Saturday after casting his vote at his 005 Kantigi polling unit in the Edati Local Government Area of the state, adding, “the process is nice but I am not happy about INEC having the same design for the ballot boxes”.

Accordingly, Kantigi said “by now the country should have designed ballot boxes for various elections so that you don’t confuse the electorates.

“It is disappointing to have one type of ballot box marked with paper to differentiate the political positions.

“I advise the INEC to adhere strictly to the electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to the Commission’s server in order to give credit to the process.”

Furthermore, Kantigi urged the electorates to shun electoral malpractices such as ballot box snatching and other forms of election rigging which could derail democracy.

“Fighting to support a candidate of your choice is undemocratic and barbaric. Our democratic process cannot grow with this kind of altitude,” he said.

While commending the people for turning out en mass, the PDP candidate said “this is my village, you can see that the turnout is fantastic and orderly.”

