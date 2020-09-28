Polls: PDP parleys Obasanjo, IBB

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has embarked on advocacy visit to its founding fathers and members to review its performance in the 2019 general election.

The PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had approved the setting up of a committee to review the elections following a suggestion by the party’s candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for the party to review PDP’s performance in the last general election.

Over the weekend, the committee met with two of its founding fathers, former military President Ibrahim Babangida and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. Bauchi State governor, who is Chairman of committee, led the team to meet with the leaders.

The committee included former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, his Niger State counterpart, Babangida Aliyu, and former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki, among others. The committee met with Babangida in Minna on Saturday, and Obasanjo yesterday.

Governor Mohammed said on his twitter handle after the meeting with Obasanjo: “Today, I led a delegation from the @OfficialPDPNig 2019 General Election Review on an advocacy visit to meet with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

“The delegation included former governors Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Babangida Aliyu of Niger State, former Minister of Special Duties and Chairman PDP Ministers Forum, Tanimu Turaki, and Dan Masanin Gwandu (SAN), among others.

“The visit to former President Obasanjo is to intimate him on the activities of the committee and to seek his input and suggestions towards achieving our collective goal.” It is believed that the outcome of the visit will help the party as it prepares for the 2023 general election, including the zoning of its presidential ticket.

