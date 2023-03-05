2023 Elections Politics

Polls: Plateau APC Guber Candidate Denies Being Agent Of Fulani Caliphate

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State APC Governorship in the March 11 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections, Dr Yilwatda Nentawe has described as wicked and laughable the allegation that he is an agent of the Fulani caliphate.

In a press statement issued on Sunday in Jos by his spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council, Shittu Bamaiyi, Nentawe noted that it is rather unfortunate and myopic that the opposition parties can condescend so low in making such toxic allegations just to poison the minds of the unsuspecting electorate on the plateau.

He said, it ever that the opposition particularly the PDP and the Labour party having seen defeat looming, have resorted to falsely labelling him as an agent of the Hausa -Fulani in the governorship race.

The Governorship Candidate disclosed that it is an open fact that he has been adjudged about forty year’s ago as the second-best ICT engineer in the country, he meritoriously became a consultant with the United Nations, UNICEF, and the African Union in the ft ware applications.

Nentawe further disclosed that he has made an indelible mark in INEC as a result of his unequalled expertise in drawing and managing the ICT system in the organization

He maintained that it is therefore not surprising that private organizations and some state governments across the country have consulted him for expert advice on ICT.

On the allegation of him executing the Hausa-Fulani agenda in Benue state as an INEC commissioner, He disclosed that it was during his tenure that the APC lost its grip on the state to the extent that the former governor and the present minister of special duties Senator George Akume lost his Senatorial seat.

He added that it is not surprising for the opposition to embark on mudslinging or making cheap political capital against his person, whom they always consider as their nightmare.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

