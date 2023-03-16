News

Polls: Police deploy 18,748 personnel in Kano

Police in Kano State have said they have deployed 18,748 officers for Saturday’s governorship and House of Assembly elections. The Commissioner for Police Manman Dauda said other law enforcement agencies would also be on duty during the exercise.
Dauda stressed the force’s readiness for the polls, warning those with criminal intentions to steer clear of the polling units. “I am giving 100 per cent assurance to all law-abiding residents that they can go about freely to exercise their franchise on Saturday without threat to life and property,” he added. The police chief urged the officers deployed to abide by the provisions of the Electoral Act. He said: “We are to be civil and respect the rights of citizens. We are to collaborate with other sister security agencies, to enable residents to participate in electing the leaders of their choice.”

