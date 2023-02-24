2023 Elections News

Polls: Police, Other Security Agencies To Deploy 10,000 Personnel To Plateau

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Elections Security in Plateau State, CP Mamman Dauda has expressed the preparedness of the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies for the 2023 general elections in state.

CP Dauda who stated this on Friday noted that 10,000 officers and men of other Security agencies have been mobilised to provide security during the polls scheduled for February 25 and March 15 in the state.

The Commissioner while briefing Journalists in Jos said the Police including other security outfits, will deploy over 10,000 to ensure the success of the conduct of the election.

He said, “We have carried out discreet pre and post-election threat evaluation and we have already deployed our personnel to those passive flash points and Vulnerable areas of prevention and nip in the bud whatever that could threaten the smooth conduct of elections in the state”.

He, however, warned elements whose perception of democracy is the application of violence, to have a rethink as the law enforcement under my watch is committed to dealing firmly with such characters within the dictates of the law.

” I wish to warn all religious leaders meddling in the election processes through their unguarded utterances, to desist from such acts, as the law will not spare them no matter their positions. They will be dealt with decisively.

He cautions those without Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to stay away from the polling units in their own best interests”

The CP assure all citizens of Plateau of the optimal commitment of the Command and other relevant security agencies to ensure peaceful elections in the State.

“I particularly wish to recognize the critical role of the media in the election process and specifically encourage you to prioritize National Security interest above other sentiments and avoid projecting news items that could endanger the State and cause tension that may lead to violence before, during and after the elections.

“With the confidence, I have in the level of our preparedness to provide adequate security to all INEC materials, electoral staff and electorates, I exhort all residents of Plateau State to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of molestation and intimidation of any sort, and to conduct themselves peacefully throughout the election process.

He advised all our political actors to be law abiding and ensure that all Electoral Guidelines as enshrined in the electoral Act 2022 are adhered to as the law will not be selective but binding on all persons irrespective of status.

