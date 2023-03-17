2023 Elections News

Polls: Police Restrict Movements In Ebonyi

The operatives of Ebonyi State Police Command have said there will be total restrictions on human and vehicular movements across the state in tomorrow’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

According to the command, the restrictions were in compliance with the Inspector General of Police directives.

The command disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

She noted that the restrictions were to ensure public order management and the safety of electorates as well as to assist the security agencies with effective policing and to deter miscreants from disrupting the electoral process.

The statement reads in part, “Consequently, the Command has placed the following restriction Orders:

“Restriction of persons and vehicular movement across the state;

“Unauthorized vehicular movement on roads, and other means of transportation between the hours of midnight of Friday to 06:00 pm of Saturday, 18th March 2023 except essential services;

“INEC staff, Ambulance, Firefighter, and approved Election Observers with approved means of identification.

“Important personalities (VIPs) and politicians are equally barred from going to polling units with their security details (aides and escorts) on Election day.

“They are therefore warned to desist from unnecessary movement from one polling unit to another on Election Day.

“Note, the unauthorized use of sirens, revolving lights, covered plate numbers, and tinted glasses is still in force and violators will be sanctioned appropriately.

“On this note, operatives attached to the Command in conjunction with other sister security agencies will be deployed to ensure full enforcement.

“However, the Commissioner of Police reiterates the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and/or collation centres during the election.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, private guards and other security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management.
The use of Thugs or Armed hoodlums and Dogs is equally prohibited.
Therefore, anyone found deliberately “directly or indirectly” flouting this order (s) will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly”.

