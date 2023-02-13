Polls: Rivers people won’t succumb to intimidation – Wali

Amidst the mindless attacks on opposition parties in Rivers State as the 2023 general election draws near, a peace, social justice and good governance crusader, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has said no amount of intimidation by the government of the day in Rivers State will stop the people from coming out en masse to vote out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on March 11, 2023. Wali, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Convener of Unity House Foundation, UHF, stated this in an interview while expressing great concern over the level of violence being unleashed on members of the opposition parties and supporters of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who has been at loggerhead with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. He wondered how the attacks on the opposition members were being masterminded and executed with security operatives doing virtually nothing to checkmate the situation by arresting the perpetrators and making them face the wrath of the law. He said: “What I am saying is that those who are visiting the opposition parties in Rivers State with violence are doing it because they know that the President’s men will not do anything.

