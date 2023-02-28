News Top Stories

Polls: Sanction perpetrators of electoral breaches –EU Observers to international community

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

The European Union (EU) Observers in Nigeria, operating under the auspices of the National Democratic Institute/International Republican Institute (NDI/IRI) on the Nigeria 2023 International Election Observation Mission, yesterday, called on the international community to sanction perpetrators of electoral violence in the ongoing general election in Nigeria.

The NDI and IRI made the call at their preliminary joint press conference, addressed in Abuja, in collaboration with other international observer mission groups in the country.

Those who spoke on the occasion included, former President of Malawi, who is the head of the delegation, Dr. Joyce Banda, and Ambassador Mark Green, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Woodrow Wilson, an International Cen  tre for Scholars.

Other speakers included, Ambassador Johnnie Carson, a former Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs at the US Department of State; and an IRI Board Member, Constance Berry Newman, who was a former Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

They also included NDI Board Member, who is an American political leader, lawyer/voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams and IRI Board Member, Dana White, a foreign policy and communications advisor. In the speech read on behalf of the coalition, Joyce Banda, wondered why political leaders and candidates failed to honour the peace agreement they signed before the elections.

Banda said: “The international community should publicly sanction government and party officials who orchestrate, tolerate, or encourage electoral violence. Political actors should fully adhere to their Peace Accord commitments, including seeking redress of electoral complaints that may arise through proper legal channels and abide by the outcomes of judicial proceedings.

“Parties and candidates should hold accountable supporters to desist from any acts of violence, particularly during and after the tabulation and announcement of results.

“Security forces should prioritize enforcement in areas likely to be targets of strategic election violence. The National Assembly should prioritize passage of the  bill   that would establish the Electoral Offenses Tribunal to better hold perpetrators accountable for electoral violations and alleviate the burden on INEC to prosecute offenders.

INEC and security forces should widely publicise and consistently enforce the penalties for committing electoral offenses under the new electoral law, particularly vote buying. INEC and Security forces should also communicate to the public the number of arrests, charges, and convictions for the electoral offenses.”

Banda said the observer mission groups did not see anybody physically involved in vote buying throughout the 20 states, spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, visited by them. The foreign observers also asked political parties to hold candidates, party members, and party agents accountable for participating in vote buying or inducement, hate speech or ethnic polarization.

They noted that despite electorate reforms by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the 2023 polls fell far from expectations, lamenting that logistics problems marred the process while the issue of naira and fuel scarcity worsened the situation.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Why Nigeria, others are struggling for true democracy –DG DSS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has linked political instability in some African countries to the alienation of the people from the government. He also said many African countries are struggling to institutionalise democracy because of bad leadership and weak institutions. Bichi stated these at the 2022 Distinguished Personality Lecture […]
News

How we’re diversifying Delta economy – Okowa

Posted on Author Ndubusi Ugah

Given the fast depleting oil resources, globally, the Delta State Government yesterday said it would remain consistently committed to policies and programmes geared towards enhancing diversification of the state’s economy.   Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who stated this yesterday during official unveiling of “Delta ExportInitiativeandExhibition of Made-In-Delta Export products” organized by the Delta UNIDO Centre and […]
News

Wema Bank faults report on money laundering, bribery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Wema Bank Plc has denied a media report in which allegations of money laundering and bribery were made against some of its management staff. In a rejoinder to the report, the bank, which urged the general public to ignore the publication, stated that the allegations were completely false.   The lender said it has engaged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica