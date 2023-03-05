Polls: Save Me From Impeachment, Obaseki Begs Voters

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called on women in the state to save him from impeachment by voting for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates from top to bottom in the forthcoming March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Speaking at a meeting with women from the 12 wards in the Oredo Local Government Area of the state, the Governor solicit support for the PDP candidates in Saturday’s election.

Governor Obaseki who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha said his government will sustain reforms and policies to ensure women’s empowerment and welfare.

He said the APC are planning to disrupt all the good works the governor is doing in Edo State, calling on the people to stop the plan to disrupt the governor and his developmental strides by rejecting APC candidates.

He said, “A vote for the PDP in the House of Assembly elections will help sustain our developmental strides. The election is for Governor Godwin Obaseki to sustain efforts at developing the State and making life more meaningful and better for the Edo people.

He further claimed, “Plans are ongoing by the All Progressives Congress (APC), to rig the March 11 election so as to impeach the governor and stop his developmental programmes which have benefited the people of Edo State.

“We are appealing to the people to vote for PDP and stop the enemy of the Edo people from halting our progress as a people. All our votes must be one way. It must be PDP all the way.”

On his part, the Director General Edo State PDP Campaign Council, Chief Osaro Idah, appealed to PDP women across the state to mobilize for PDP candidates in the election and ensure they secure their victory in the elections.

Moreso, the Woman Leader in Oredo LGA, Meg Aigbokhae, assured the PDP of the women’s support the party needs for victory in the forthcoming election to support the governor to continue with his developmental strides in the State.

