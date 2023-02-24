Polls: Sensitive Materials Must Get To Hinterlands Before Tomorrow – Bayelsa REC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa State, Emmanuel Alex-Hart has assured that no matter the time factor, all sensitive materials will get to the hinterlands right on time before tomorrow’s election,

Speaking on Friday at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) premises where the distribution of sensitive materials was going on, Hart said already, those going to the hinterlands like Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Brass were already packaged and ready for onward movement.

Despite the election materials still on ground at the CBN office in Yanagoa, the REC assured that they will get to the designated areas before tomorrow.

He said” For those going far, they are getting ready like Southern Ijaw, Ekeeremor and Brass. Yenagoa is going to be the last because they are the landlord.

“The sensitive materials are going straight to the rack centres. We started the whole operation yesterday. That is the unboxing of the results sheets, very important and we are here to make sure that everything goes on smoothly and as we speak, the political observers are there watching. We are bent on delivering everything transparently.

Also said, the party agent for ADC, Victor Fissi confirmed that all the sensitive materials were intact but complained that the registered voters’ list was not given to party agents.

He said, “The list of PVCs collected was not given to party agents so how are we going to know how many PVCs were collected? For now, I’m confused here because we don’t know what is going on here.

“Before now, INEC used to give us a soft copy but INEC is now claiming that they have sent those lists to the national and before now state INEC used to distribute those things.

“I’m not also satisfied with the whole thing considering the time factor all these things are going to the hinterland and they are still here or are they going to send these materials through the air?

“We have 105 rack centres so how are they sure that they can complete this before tomorrow?

“INEC should be fast. They should call the EOs to come here with their buses to see how they can transport those materials to the various rack centres.

