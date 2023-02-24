Polls: The choices before Nigerians

Tomorrow, Saturday, February 25, Nigerians will be heading to the polls to vote in the make-or-mar election which the whole of the 2023 general elections have become for the country.

The amalgam, Nigeria, has travelled a long tortuous road since 1914 when it was baptised on the laps of a libidinous whore and amalgamated by British fiat. For 46 years, Nigeria was administered by Britons for the benefit of the British Empire; while for over 62 years after political independence, Nigeria is still being administered by Nigerian proxies of the British Empire for the benefit of Britain and the entire Western world.

Eleven decades after amalgamation, Nigeria has remained a stagnant and largely undeveloped country without a people and patriots; and a nation of unwilling citizens and mischievous leaders bound together not by will, geography, culture, language, love, religion or philosophy.

Nigeria is a geographical expression for peoples in the “Niger area” bound together by fiat! Nigeria has all that a country needs to prosper and develop, yet she remains a classical reference point for underdevelopment.

In fact, Nigeria is no longer functional because of institutional or system collapse. This is why people who are looking for good education, functional healthcare, reliable power supply, better life opportunities or greener pastures and other indices of development go outside Nigeria to look for it.

For long, the failed system has continued to force Nigerian youths out of the country and into modern day slavery in other countries. This is what is now known as the “japa syndrome”. The syndrome started decades ago with Nigerian professionals in what was then known as “brain drain”.

Till now, Nigerian professionals are still leaving the country in droves as lack of equipment and good working environment or conditions in Nigerian seem to frustrate them. Currently, one finds Nigerian professionals as well as skilled and unskilled labourers in different countries of the world where they have migrated legally or illegally.

Nigeria is a country where everyone, except the leaders who have continued to ruin it, is running away from. Nigeria as a country is a classical irony where children of ministers for education study in foreign universities; the minister for health and key officials of his ministry travel to foreign hospitals to check their blood pressure.

When university lecturers downed tools for eight months, Nigerian leaders including the president, ministers and state governors were seen celebrating the graduation of their children in foreign universities with pageantry.

Even the speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, studied in an executive programme in a foreign university within that period. President Buhari, who promised during his presidential campaigns in 2014 to end medical tourism, lived in British hospitals for a substantial part of his eight-year tenure. Government seems to have abdicated its promises and duties to the people.

The 2023 general elections are crucial to the corporate existence of Nigeria because everybody seems to be tired of the contraption called Nigeria. Nigerian citizens want a country that will sustain their lives, careers, hopes and aspirations. At this point, one may ask: “What is the problem with Nigeria?” According to Prof. Chinua Achebe: “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.

There is nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian land or climate or water or air or anything else. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which is the hallmarks of true leadership.”

The enthralling stories of the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda and other countries prove Achebe’s submission correct and trite. The 2023 general elections offers the Nigerian electorate, whose eyes have been opened by sufferings in a country where citizens pay taxes but cannot access water, security, power, healthcare etc.,

except to the extent that individuals can improvise for themselves, a golden opportunity to elect true leaders who will revive the country and set it on trajectories of functional development.

The 2023 general elections offers the Nigerian electorate whose experiences have fully sensitized to the hellish implications of having unpatriotic and lacklustre leadership to elect visionary and vibrant patriots who have endearingly offered to serve the country in various leadership capacities to lead the country out of the woods.

In all, the 2023 general elections offers Nigerians choices between continuing with senescent ethnic and religious bigots who lack the political will, competence and capacity required to take the country out of the negative autopilot on which it has been running for over a century; or electing people who will drive the country and her people to excellence and give vent to the greatness which God in His infinite wisdom imbued the country and her people with.

The election offers Nigerians the choice between light and darkness; prosperity and poverty; fulfilment and frustration of destinies. Via the ballot, Nigerians have the choice to either continue in pejoration as a nation or recreate the country for the good of all by giving her good leaders who will solve her troubles. This piece enjoins every voter to vote for the good of Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...