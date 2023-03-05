Polls: Those Wishing Me Sickness, Death Will See Me Victorious – Ebonyi Speaker

The Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state, Chief Francis Nwifuru has reacted to the rumour making the rounds in some quarters that he was sick or dead.

There have been rumours making the rounds that Nwifuru was very sick and was flown to India for medical attention. Some even said he has passed away.

But on Saturday, Nwifuru said those who are wishing him sickness or death will be alive to see him victorious at the poll and his swearing-in as the 4th Executive governor of the state.

The Speaker in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Leo Oketa said “this serves to inform the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public, that the Honourable Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is hale, hearty and bubbling confidently in Divine Health of mind and body.

“Kindly disregard any ill-fated rumour making the rounds that he is sick by any stretch. It is false, unfounded, misleading and devilish.

“Those wishing him anything other than good health, will be alive and see him win in the coming elections on March 11, 2023, and his subsequent swearing-in as the 4th elected Governor of Ebonyi State, by God’s special Grace on May 29, 2023”.

