Polls: Tinubu/Shettima’s victory ‘ll sustain progress in security, economy, others –Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima in next month’s Presidential election would guarantee sustainability of progress made by his administration in security, economy, education and other sectors.

The President gave this assurance yesterday at the APC campaign rally held at the August 27 Stadium in Damaturu, Yobe State. This came as the APC presidential flag bearer promised to end intermittent strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and provide consumers’ cash credit for the people of the north east to build their houses. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President urged eligible voters in Yobe State and the Northeastern part of the country to ensure that Tinubu was elected in the upcoming general elections.

He vowed that following the victory against terrorists in the region, the APC-led government was more than ever before energized to defeat whoever threatened the unity of Nigeria. The President, who addressed the mammoth crowd in Hausa language, recounted how Boko Haram inflicted damage on the people, their property and the economy, before their decimation by the Nigerian Armed Forces and security agencies.

Emphasizing the need for education in countering the despicable ideology of Boko Haram, the President told parents and guardians in Yobe to ensure that they send their children to school and “make them understand that whatever you have in this world can be taken away from you except the knowledge you have in your head. “I was an orphan; I did not know my father. I spent nine years in a boarding school and because of education, I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army.”

In his remarks, the presidential candidate of APC urged Nigerians to reject the lies peddled by the opposition on the Buhariled administration. “This government is a government of progress, integrity and honesty,” he said. Tinubu, who lauded Buhari for the return of peace and normalcy in the Northeast region of the country, promised that his government would turn the region into the agro-allied processing centre of Nigeria. He also promised to make the perennial ASUU strikes history, adding that undergraduates will not need to spend extra years in the university beyond the standard duration of course of study. Senate President, Ahmed Lawan promised that APC would win every contestable seat in Yobe State, because the President had done wonderfully well in the seven and half years he has been in office.

