Polls: Two Killed As IPOB Insists On Election Boycott

Suspected adherents of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have allegedly seized Ugbolu town in Oshimili North local government area of Delta State.

The uprising, according to residents of the area started at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

They were said to be shooting guns and chanting hymns of war and insisting that there would be no election.

The fear of the unknown has made residents of the town to be panicking.
In less than 24 hours to the election.

As of the time of filing this report, two dead bodies of unknown persons were found on the main road of the town.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe feigned ignorance, saying “allow me to confirm details.”

Details later…

