Polls: Ugwuanyi to meet Enugu-born inventor of battery-powered cooking stoves

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has scheduled to meet the Enugu-born inventor of battery- powered cooking stoves trending on social media. The meeting, which will hold within the state, according to a statement, will seek ways the Enugu State Government could provide maximum support for the inventor, who is from Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government of the state, and ensure that his potentials are fully harnessed to his benefit and thatof thegeneralpublic. The statement disclosed that Ugwuanyi’s administration noted with delight the exploits of the inventor of the battery-powered cooking stoves moresowhenheis an indigene of Enugu State. It added that “the Enugu StateGovernmentisproudof the inventor for his outstanding craftsmanship which is in line with Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to encouraging and harnessing science and technology-driven innovations in Enugu State.”
Related Articles
COVID-19: NCDC confirms 2 new deaths, 101 recoveries
Nigeria recorded 101 new COVID-19 recoveries on Friday, increasing the country’s total number of discharged patients to 62,686. However, the number of confirmed cases crossed 67,000 with 246 new infections recorded on Friday. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new figures in its update for November 27, 2020. The new infections […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
2023: Why North won’t vote on religious, ethnic lines –Ango Abdullahi
…says groups threatening to secede should read Nigeria’s history again Leader of the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), Professor Ango Abdullahi, yesterday in Kaduna, disclosed that the north has learnt its lesson the hard way, saying that the region will no longer vote on religious and ethnic lines. Ango, who spoke specifically on the coming 2023 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Sanwo-Olu: Why we established 2 additional universities
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration established additional two universities in the state for the purpose of manpower development, capacity building, more access to university education and the growth of science and technology for national development. Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU), Governor Sanwo- Olu […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)