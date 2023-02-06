Polls: Ugwuanyi to meet Enugu-born inventor of battery-powered cooking stoves

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has scheduled to meet the Enugu-born inventor of battery- powered cooking stoves trending on social media. The meeting, which will hold within the state, according to a statement, will seek ways the Enugu State Government could provide maximum support for the inventor, who is from Amagunze in Nkanu East Local Government of the state, and ensure that his potentials are fully harnessed to his benefit and thatof thegeneralpublic. The statement disclosed that Ugwuanyi’s administration noted with delight the exploits of the inventor of the battery-powered cooking stoves moresowhenheis an indigene of Enugu State. It added that “the Enugu StateGovernmentisproudof the inventor for his outstanding craftsmanship which is in line with Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to encouraging and harnessing science and technology-driven innovations in Enugu State.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...