Polls: UNILAG, LASU Extend Students’ Resumption To March 21

Following the postponement of the governorship and State House of Assembly elections, earlier scheduled for Saturday, March 11 to March 18, 2023, the management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), has hereby postponed the resumption of academic activities in the institution to March 21.

In a statement issued by the university and titled: “Extension of Resumption Date to March 21,” the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on behalf of the University Senate, said all other activities of the university, including inaugural lectures and meetings (excluding teaching), should continue as scheduled.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had directed that students of higher institutions across the country should vacate their schools ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“As a result, the University Senate had approved the suspension of academic activities (teaching) from Tuesday, February 21, 2023, to Tuesday, March 14, 2023,” the statement said.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the postponement of resumption to Tuesday, March 21, 2023, is due to the rescheduling of the governorship and House of Assembly elections from Saturday, March 11, 2023, to Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“Once again, members of the university community are implored to remain safe and security conscious as well as orderly, civil and responsible in utterances and engagements, online and offline,” she added.

Similarly, the authorities of Lagos State University (LASU) had on Thursday, in a statement, tagged: “Extension of Resumption Date for Academic Activities in line with the University Senate’s Earlier Decision on the Ministerial Directive for Closure of all Universities and Inter-University Centres during the upcoming 2023 General Election,” also extended the resumption date for academic activities at the university to Tuesday, March 21.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji-Bello, on behalf of the University Senate granted the executive approval.

She stated that this was in view of the rescheduling of the governorship and state House of Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from Saturday, 11th March to Saturday, March 18.

She further directed that all students are to resume on Tuesday, March 21, while examinations would continue on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

According to the statement, the decision was taken by the Senate at its 295th Statutory Meeting held on Thursday to review the earlier directive to close the institution for the general election.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, re-affirmed that other activities of the university should continue to run with particular reference to the provision of skeletal services by staff members from 10 am to 3 pm and other essential services by the university; and that students, who have registered for their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC) and have their polling units at the open space at LASU gate should be allowed to exercise their franchise.