Polls: US President, Biden Charges Nigerians To Go Out And Vote

The United State President, Joe Biden has called on all Nigerians to go out en masse and vote for their preferred candidates in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election.

In a statement issued to Nigerians ahead of the polls, Biden said Nigerians, especially the young people, should make their voices heard.

He said, “Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future, freely and fairly.

“On election day, I encourage all Nigerians, no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity, to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard, including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time.

“While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.”

He expressed delight that the political parties and candidates running in Nigeria’s presidential election had signed a peace accord, assuring that the U.S. would stand with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future.

