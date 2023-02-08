Polls: We must take back Nigeria, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to use the opportunity of the 2023 general election to “take back Nigeria and place it on the path of righteousness.” The governor reiterated that the February 25 presidential election will be an election like no other and that it would usher in a truly independent Nigeria, warning Nigerians not to vote with sentiments. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this at the Comfort Life Mission International aka Olorun Ojiji, Ikoyi, Osun State, during its monthly 7-7 programme. The governor urged Christians to take a firm decision in the coming polls in order to take Nigeria back, and shine the light on the supposedly dark corners of politics, stating that with only two weeks to the presidential election, it is time for activism rather than political correctness. According to him, the insinuation that politics is a dirty game and that Christians should abstain from it has been unhelpful, noting that more Christians should participate in politics and governance.
Danbatta inaugurates evaluation committee for 2020 research proposals
The Executive Vice- Chairman (EVC) and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has inaugurated a 15- man evaluation committee for the assessment of the 2020 telecommunications- based research from academics in the Nigerian tertiary institutions. According to a statement signed by the commission’s Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu […]
RCCG’s 70th Anniversary: God’s up to something this season – Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has emphasised that God is up to something this season individually, nationally and globally with the tripartite celebrations of the church’s 70th anniversary, 40th annual convention and his 80th birthday (though marked in March). Adeboye, who ministered yesterday at the […]
Adesi resumes as UAT Registrar
Dr Akpoebi Adesi at the weekend resumed at the University of Africa Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State as the new registrar as he promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in making sure that the University becomes the envy of all. Speaking at the University premises during a brief […]
