Polls: We must take back Nigeria, says Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to use the opportunity of the 2023 general election to “take back Nigeria and place it on the path of righteousness.” The governor reiterated that the February 25 presidential election will be an election like no other and that it would usher in a truly independent Nigeria, warning Nigerians not to vote with sentiments. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor stated this at the Comfort Life Mission International aka Olorun Ojiji, Ikoyi, Osun State, during its monthly 7-7 programme. The governor urged Christians to take a firm decision in the coming polls in order to take Nigeria back, and shine the light on the supposedly dark corners of politics, stating that with only two weeks to the presidential election, it is time for activism rather than political correctness. According to him, the insinuation that politics is a dirty game and that Christians should abstain from it has been unhelpful, noting that more Christians should participate in politics and governance.

