Polls: We’ll reclaim our mandate -Datti

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed its intention to challenge the results of Saturday’s presidential poll won by Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in court.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja yesterday, its vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmed, who insisted that Peter Obi won the election, said they would reclaim their mandate in a peaceful manner.

 

Baba-Ahmed said: “We are going to reclaim our  mandate and we are going to rescue Nigeria. “We won the election. They refused to upload the results. Nigerians are winners; Nigerian people are waiting for us to get to power.” He insisted that the election “results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election”.

 

He added: “In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC rules and guidelines, the Electoral Act 2002 (as amended) and indeed the Nigerian Constitution.”

The LP accused the institutions of the state and leaders supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election of colluding to subvert the will of the people. He, however, implored the supporters of the party to be calm and peaceful. Baba-Ahmed said: “As our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning, we equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for the Labour Party in the governorship and House of Assembly elections on March 11.

 

“We ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties. Democracy belongs to the people who can practice it. “Nigeria should continue to make an effort to practice it. The only language we understand is peace. Obi and I believe  eieven more in Nigeria and Nigerian people.

“We won the election in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they refused to upload the results, and they refused to refer to IReV just for them to defeat us. “It took serving government illegality and constitutional breach to defeat Obi and my humble self.

 

“Nigerian people are winners and Nigerian people are waiting for a day when Peter Obi and I, through the rigours of legality and constitutionality will get to power somehow, one day.

“Nigerians contested for the 2023 presidential election through Peter Obi and my humble self, we shall continue to keep the struggle alive irrespective of the low confidence level we have in the judiciary.”

