News

Polls: We’ll track whatever you do with BVAS, INEC warns ad hoc staff

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it has configured the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to track the user and what he or she does with it.

 

The commission also assured that the cash crunch being experienced in the country would not affect the conduct of next weekend’s elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu who spoke on Saturday when he monitored the training session of ad hoc staff to be used for the conduct of the elections, stated that the  BVAS machine has back-end, adding, “We know who is handling which BVAS.”

He warned them not to give the machine “to someone else to go somewhere because the machine is dedicated to a polling unit and we know who is responsible for any polling units.” Prof. Yakubu advised the ad hoc staff to be neutral and demonstrate loyalty only to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “So we have to rely on you and other categories of staff.

But you are going to operate at the most important level of the electoral system; at the polling unit levels because that is where citizens go and vote. “All of you will swear an oath of neutrality; your loyalty is to Nigeria and Nigerians and not to any political party or any candidate. “You will be the INEC Chairman at your polling unit. You are the king at the polling units,’’ Yakubu further told them.

The INEC Chairman who also inspected the venue of the national collation centre for the presidential election at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, told journalists that not all election operations require cash payment, adding that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured the commission that it would meet its cash requirements.

According to him, “the bulk of payment for goods and services is made through electronic transfer.

“But there are certain critical services that will be remunerated by cash; and that is why we went to the CBN for and it is a small percentage of the budget. “The Central Bank has assured us that we will not suffer any encumbrances in that regard. So there are no issues with respect to that,” he said.

 

Prof. Yakubu further allayed the fears that the protests over cash crunch in some parts of the country would pose any challenge to the conduct of the elections.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG warns states against impending flood

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq has advised state governments to take proactive and necessary mitigative measures in addressing forecasts on rainfalls and consequential flooding severities.     Umar Farouq, who made the remark in a statement urge states with highly probable flood risk areas to […]
News

Nigerian Army promotes 117 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…as NAF promotes 60 Air Commodores, Group Captains The Army Council has approved the promotion of 41 Brigadier Generals to the enviable rank of Major Generals, while 76 Colonels were also elevated to the rank of Brigadiers General. The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday. […]
News

Future of Nigeria remains with agriculture – Buhari

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

…launches wheat farming in Plateau State President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that the future of Nigeria now remains solidly with agriculture. He said the agricultural sector is one of the critical non-oil sectors which has made significant contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP) accounting for a 22.35 and 23. 78 percent contribution to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica