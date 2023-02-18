Politics

Polls: We’ll track whatever you do with BVAS, INEC warns ad hoc staff

Posted on

*Says cash crunch’ll not affect elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has configured the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to track the user and what he or she does with it.
The Commission also assured that the cash crunch being experienced in the country would not affect the conduct of next weekend’s elections.
INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who spoke on Saturday when he monitored the training session of ad hoc staff to be used for the conduct of the elections, stated that the BVAS machine has back-end, adding: “We know who is handling which BVAS.”
He warned them not to give the machine “to someone else to go somewhere because the machine is dedicated to a polling unit and we know who is responsible for any polling units.”
Prof. Yakubu advised the ad hoc staff to be neutral and demonstrate loyalty only to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 




