Polls: We're ready –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday declared that it was ready for the presidential and National Assembly polls coming up next week Saturday. The Commission, which stated this at the Monthly Breakfast Meeting of the New National Star Newspaper in Abuja, said all arrangements for the elections have been concluded. According to the Deputy Director of INEC Department of Public Enlightenment, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ugboajah, who represented the Commissioner, Vote Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, Sensitive and non sensitive materials have been delivered.

Ugboajah also said that the International Observers, the Media and the training of the ad-hoc staff issues and arrangements have been completed. It would be recalled that some persons had expressed reservations over INEC preparedness, calling for the shifting of the election. But the INEC laid to rest the fear of some Nigerians at the breakfast meeting with the theme: “Avoiding electoral crisis in the 2023 Nigeria’s General Elections: The Role of INEC and other stakeholders”. The Commission said all that needed to be done for the election to hold had been done. On his part the Chairman of the occasion, Amb. Godknows Igali, former Federal Permanent Secretary, said Nigeria should not be hopeless or despair on the election He said, Nigerians should not see the election as something that would not change anything.

What they need to do is to go out and vote. We have a fresh opportunity to put the country in the right tracks “We should avoid a crisis during the election. If we cannot, we need to minimize this to the minimum level. “If the electoral act is to be followed properly, there would be no crisis during elections. When you put the right people in place, you get the right result.” In his welcome address, Managing Director/Editorin- Chief, Montage Africa Media Ltd, Publishers of New National Star Newspaper, Dr Obnna Nwachukwu said: “There is no doubt that a well-secured environment is essential for any election to hold successfully. But in the case of Nigeria, insecurity has remained a major threat to the electoral process in the country.”

 

