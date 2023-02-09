Polls: You must remain a political, CAS charges personnel

Ahead of the general election, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on the need to remain apolitical and professional in their conducts. According to a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore WAP Maigida, the Air Chief gave the charge on February 7, at a meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants and units Commanders held at NAF Headquarters, Abuja. While emphasising the need for commanders to sensitise personnel on the Code of Conduct for Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) during elections, Amao added that the Service will commence what he described as a realistic pre-induction training in all its units.

This exercise is for personnel, who will be deployed for election support duties. This was as he underscored the need for Commanders to synergise with other security agencies within their Areas of Responsibilities, through joint inter-agency training. “NAF personnel are expected to work in synergy with other security agencies within their respective Areas of Responsibilities to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections”, the CAS was quoted as saying.

