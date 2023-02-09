News

Polls: You must remain a political, CAS charges personnel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Ahead of the general election, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has tasked officers and personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on the need to remain apolitical and professional in their conducts. According to a statement, yesterday, by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore WAP Maigida, the Air Chief gave the charge on February 7, at a meeting with Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants and units Commanders held at NAF Headquarters, Abuja. While emphasising the need for commanders to sensitise personnel on the Code of Conduct for Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) during elections, Amao added that the Service will commence what he described as a realistic pre-induction training in all its units.

This exercise is for personnel, who will be deployed for election support duties. This was as he underscored the need for Commanders to synergise with other security agencies within their Areas of Responsibilities, through joint inter-agency training. “NAF personnel are expected to work in synergy with other security agencies within their respective Areas of Responsibilities to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming general elections”, the CAS was quoted as saying.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Northern group gives Uzodinma 2 weeks to fish out killers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah with agency reports

Barely 24 hours after the gruesome murder of a former presidential aide and an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Ahmed Gulak, in Owerri, the Imo State capital, a group, the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has warned that it will declare Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, a persona non grata in the North, […]
News

Lagos APC swears in exco members, stresses justice, equity

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State yesterday inaugurated and swore-in 37 new state executive council members, insisting that it would elevate fairness and equity in running the affairs of the party. A former National Legal Adviser of APC, Babatunde Ogala, administered the oath of office on the new state officers, while the chairman, […]
News

More Plates More Dates: The Role of Fitness in Accelerating Your Journey to Success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

When it comes to taking control of your health, fitness can be beneficial towards meeting your goals and obtaining a better quality of life. Many people turn to the gym at first, but it’s essential to consider that developing good habits takes time. It’s about creating a better lifestyle that is sustainable. Derek, the man […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica