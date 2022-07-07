Pollutants in soil could harm heart health – Study

A new research has shown that soil can contain contaminants including pesticides and heavy metals that can impact health negatively. The findings of the study are published in the journal ‘Cardiovascular Research’. In this study, scientists focused on the impact of contaminated soil on the cardiovascular (CDV) system. “Soil contamination is a less visible danger to human health than dirty air,” said study author Thomas Münzel, of the University Medical Center Mainz in Germany. “But evidence is mounting that pollutants in soil may damage CDV health through a number of mechanisms, including inflammation and disrupting the body’s natural clock.”
