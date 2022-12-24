Pollution: Shell agrees to pay 4 Ogoni farmers, communities $16m Compensation

Shell yesterday (Friday) said it has agreed to pay $16m, which is equivalent to (£13m or 15 million euros) to four Ogoni farmers and their communities to compensate them for damage allegedly caused by pollution from leaks in its oil pipelines. The four farmers and fishermen sued Shell in the Netherlands to pay for cleaning up spills from its pipelines in the Niger Delta. They are Barizaa Dooh, Elder Friday Alfred Akpan, Chief Fidelis A Oguru and Alali Efanga. The legal battle lasted so long that the original farmers have now all died, but their survivors and the affected communities pushed on.

They were aided by Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth. The money will also go to communities in Oruma, Goi and Ikot Ada Udo. The sum was agreed upon during negotiations between the oil company and the campaign group, Friends of the Earth, (Milieudefensie) which has helped the affected communities. The oil spills, in this case, happened from 2004 to 2007 and the payout follows a decision in 2021 by a Dutch court that the Nigerian branch of Shell was responsible for the damage. A Dutch appeals court ruled in 2021, following 13 years of legal battles, that Shell’s Nigerian branch must pay out for a series of leaks and that the parent company must install new pipeline equipment to prevent further devastating spills. “Under the settlement, The Shell Petroleum Devel- opment Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) as operator of the SPDC joint venture, will pay an amount of EUR 15 million for the benefit of the communities and the individual claimants,” it said in a statement.

Shell attributed the pollution to sabotage and said it had cleaned up affected areas. One of the current plaintiffs, Eric Dooh, said, “It is a great relief to all of us that after the years of legal battle with Shell, we will soon be recipients of this money as compensation for all we have lost,” said Eric Dooh,one of the current plaintiffs. Milieudefensie’s Director, Donald Pols stated that the settlement will allow the plaintiffs and their communities to finally get on with their lives. He, however, said it also has a wider significance.

