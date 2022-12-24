News Top Stories

Pollution: Shell agrees to pay 4 Ogoni farmers, communities $16m Compensation

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Shell yesterday (Friday) said it has agreed to pay $16m, which is equivalent to (£13m or 15 million euros) to four Ogoni farmers and their communities to compensate them for damage allegedly caused by pollution from leaks in its oil pipelines. The four farmers and fishermen sued Shell in the Netherlands to pay for cleaning up spills from its pipelines in the Niger Delta. They are Barizaa Dooh, Elder Friday Alfred Akpan, Chief Fidelis A Oguru and Alali Efanga. The legal battle lasted so long that the original farmers have now all died, but their survivors and the affected communities pushed on.

They were aided by Milieudefensie, the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth. The money will also go to communities in Oruma, Goi and Ikot Ada Udo. The sum was agreed upon during negotiations between the oil company and the campaign group, Friends of the Earth, (Milieudefensie) which has helped the affected communities. The oil spills, in this case, happened from 2004 to 2007 and the payout follows a decision in 2021 by a Dutch court that the Nigerian branch of Shell was responsible for the damage. A Dutch appeals court ruled in 2021, following 13 years of legal battles, that Shell’s Nigerian branch must pay out for a series of leaks and that the parent company must install new pipeline equipment to prevent further devastating spills. “Under the settlement, The Shell Petroleum Devel- opment Company of Nigeria Ltd (SPDC) as operator of the SPDC joint venture, will pay an amount of EUR 15 million for the benefit of the communities and the individual claimants,” it said in a statement.

Shell attributed the pollution to sabotage and said it had cleaned up affected areas. One of the current plaintiffs, Eric Dooh, said, “It is a great relief to all of us that after the years of legal battle with Shell, we will soon be recipients of this money as compensation for all we have lost,” said Eric Dooh,one of the current plaintiffs. Milieudefensie’s Director, Donald Pols stated that the settlement will allow the plaintiffs and their communities to finally get on with their lives. He, however, said it also has a wider significance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister, Sanwo-Olu task insurance firms on verified claims payment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed and Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State have appealed to insurance companies to pay verified claims promptly to further entrench the culture of insurance among Nigerians and meet stakeholders’ expectations. Speaking at the 50th anniversary of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA and unveiling of […]
News

Okagbare, Nwokocha qualify for 100m Semifinal in Tokyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

For the first time since 2012, two Nigerian athletes will be running in the semifinals of the women’s 100m after Blessing Okagbare and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha qualified from their respective heats Friday in Tokyo, Japan.   Nwokocha had to run a new personal best of 11.00 seconds to secure her qualification to the semifinals in […]
News

2023: Activist urges support for Tinubu’s presidency

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, an artisan, Rasheed Saheed has added his voice to the call on Nigerians to downplay ethnicity and religion but consider the experience and uncommon love of each candidate for the country. The 45-year-old Lagosbased civil-right activist, however, circled on the candidate of the All Progressives Con-gress (APC,) Asiwaju Bola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica