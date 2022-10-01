Travel & Tourism

Pololikashvili: Let’s not go back to our old ways but rethink tourism

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comments Off on Pololikashvili: Let’s not go back to our old ways but rethink tourism

The Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, in his official message during the celebration of the World Tourism Day 2022 held on September across the world, with the theme; Rethinking Tourism; cautioned against returning to the old ways of thinking but to adopt a new mechanism, noting that it is time to Rethinking Tourism. ‘‘World Tourism Day has always been a chance to come together and celebrate the many and varied accomplishments of our sector. For the best part of four decades, we celebrated tourism’s unparalleled growth – in size, in reach and in significance.

‘‘In 2022, we once again recognise the opportunities that tourism has brought – and continues to bring – people everywhere. However, this year especially we also recognise that we cannot go back to the old ways of working. We must Rethink Tourism. As the world opens up again, we must learn the lessons of the pandemic and the associated pause in international travel. In exposing weaknesses, the crisis showed us where we can build more resilience. And in exposing inequalities, it also showed us where we can deliver more fairness.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, along with its 17 Sustainable Development Goals, remains our end goal. However, every part of the sector, from UNWTO and governments at the top down to destinations and small businesses at the bottom, must rethink how we get there. This will require restructuring business models so that they put people first. Tourism has always worked for young people, for women and for communities. But now it must truly work with them as well. We need new voices as well as new ideas if we are to transform our sector and build a better tourism for all.

Rethinking one of the world’s major economic sectors will not be easy. But we are already well on the way. Crisis has inspired and catalised creativity. And the pandemic accelerated the transformation of work, bringing both challenges as well as enormous opportunities to ensure even more people get to benefit from tourism’s restart.

We are also making significant progress in making tourism a central driver of the green, the blue and the digital economies, ensuring growth does not come at the expense of people or planet. We are only just getting started. The potential of tourism is enormous, and we have a shared responsibility to make sure it is fully realised. On World Tourism Day 2022, UNWTO calls on both tourism leaders and everyone at the base of the broad and diverse tourism pyramid to pause, reflect and rethink what we do and how we do it. The future of tourism starts today.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Marriott International makes list of top 10 companies for executive women

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Marriott International has been named one of the 2020+ Top 10 Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media, for the 17th year. As reported by Eturbonews.com, the list celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, and programs that support work-life integration. Marriott International’s founders, […]
Travel & Tourism

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort on the ascendancy, records 80% occupancy 18 months

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, has in the last two years been on the ascendancy, with the resort gaining more traction and attracting the attention the market, especially since the change of management, with a Nigerian at the helm of affairs. The facilities and its various offerings have been refreshed […]
Travel & Tourism

Goge Africa, Nigeria LNG powered tourism training commences in Lagos

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The tourism training powered through the partnership of Goge Africa and Nigeria LNG was during the week flagged –off in Lagos with many trainees in attendance. The training is expected to last for weeks before spreading to other parts of the country such as the Bonny Island in Rivers States. Speaking during the opening session, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica