Pololikashvili nominated as UNWTO scribe for a second term

The Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has passed a vote of confidence in its Secretary General, Zurab Pololikashvili, as it has nominated him for second term of four years.

It was gathered that the decision to nominate him for a second term was reached at its meeting held during the week in Madrid, Spain, the headquarters of the global tourism body. According to a report by Eturbonews.com, the council members at the end of its 113th session voted in person and in secret for their choice of leader for 2022- 2025. Pololikashvili, a former Georgian envoy to Spain, won 76 per cent of the votes in a process where the Kingdom of Bahrain also put forward a candidate for the position, Shaikha Mai bint Mohammed Al Khalifa. Her Excellency congratulated Pololikashvili on his win and the Government of Bahrain expressed its support for UNWTO. Pololikashvili had based his campaign for re-election both on the progressive institutional and policy reforms undertaken during his first term, and on his clear leadership of global tourism throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Executive Council’s recommendation will be carried forward to the 24th Session of the UNWTO General Assembly, due to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco, towards the end of the year. In Madrid, both the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, and His Majesty King Felipe VI, expressed their support for UNWTO and its leadership. The secretary general has also laid the foundations for seizing the momentum of the rollout of vaccines to ensure a harmonised approach to the return of safe and seamless international travel.

