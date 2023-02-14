Poly invents ‘fuelless, fumeless’ generator

A landmark feat aimed at improving sustainable energy sources and tackling the perennial power problem in the country has been achieved by the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State through the invention of a ‘fuelless and fumeless’ generator. The 7.5KVA generator, according to the institution, will run with fossil fuel and without much sound. Unveiling the latest invention at the new Engineering Complex, the Rector, Dr. Michael Arimanwa, stated that the fumeless generator is another contribution of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, to society aimed at solving man’s existential problems.

He, therefore, called on relevant authorities to support the numerous inventions that the polytechnic has been making to better the lot of the society. Explaining the operation of the fuelless generator, the supervisor of the project, Mr. Samuel Onyenobi, an engineer, in the Mechanical Engineering Department, stated that the fuelless generator is powered by 12 volts, 75Amp DC Battery, which stores chemical energy that drives the three horse power DC motor. “There is a 28kg flywheel coupled to two pulleys and one of the pul-leys which is driven by the flywheel turns an Alternator of 7.5KVA to generate 150V AC current which is boosted to 220V using a transformer and automatic voltage regulator for stabilisation of the voltage. The alternating current derived is being converted to Direct Current of 12 volts to charge the battery and avoid its drain,” he stated.

The Rector, however, applauded the Department of Mechanical Engineering for coming up with an invention aimed at solving the perennial power problem in Nigeria, even as he challenged other departments in the Engineering Department to key into his administration’s vision of innovation and excellence. Arimanwa also lauded the students for conceptualising the innovation of the fuelless generator in their project work and the useful recommendations made on how the project could be achieved. The Rector further described the invention as an “exciting innovation” at this period when the cost of energy has remained unreasonably high, and described any effort to replace the utilisation of fossil fuel as a welcome development. “The world is already moving away from fossil fuel to more sustainable energy sources. Already, some countries have placed a timeline within which to end the use of fossil fuel in their economies,” he noted.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...