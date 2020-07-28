Poly kicks off commercial fish farming in Lagos community

As part of efforts to enhance food security in the Lagos State and support the state Government Food Security Project’s drive in boosting production of food chain, the management of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, has commenced a Cage Culture Pilot Project for Large Scale Fish Farming at Agbowa-Ikosi Beach in Epe Division of the state, where the polytechnic had acquired about five acres of aquatic land.

The project is also intended to serve as a training and research field for members of staff and students of the institution, among others. To kick-start the project, the polytechnic, last week, organised a sensitisation programme, entitled: “Optimising the Performance of Fisher Folks at Agbowa-Ikosi Fishing Community,” where fisher men and women in the community were exposed to modern fishing business practices.

According to the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Metilelu as a government- owned institution, the polytechnic as part of its core mandates of community service, was established to proffer solutions to the challenges confronting the society in all spheres of development.

Hence, he added that the polytechnic would continue to avail itself the opportunity to improve the lives and well-being of the people, especially the rural dwellers by introducing them to modern fishing techniques, which will go a long way in helping to boosting their occupation and solving the various challenges facing them in their fishing business.

The Rector, however, urged the fishing community to key into the modern techniques and training being introduced to them by members of staff of the polytechnic, who are the facilitators, in order to boost their productivity and thereby strengthening food security in the state.

According to the Director, Information & Public Relations for the institution, Lanre Kuye, the Rector, therefore, assured members of the community of the management’s support in their areas of needs through sensitization programmes to boost their yields. Speakers at the programme include the Dean, School of Agriculture, Dr. Adebayo Ashafa and Head of Department of Fisheries Technology of the polytechnic, Dr. Olusola Babalola.

The sensitisation and training programme was attended by Chief Shakirudeen Muibi, the Acting Baale of the Agbowa-Ikosi Beach; Mr. Adeniyi Mekuleyi; as well as representatives of the youths in the community, among others.

