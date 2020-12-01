Poly lecturer advocates rebirth of African architecture

A Chief Lecturer at the School of Architecture, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Mr. Ajibade Adeyemo, has advocated a rebirth of African architecture, saying it is and can remain a veritable instrument for the enrichment of architecture generally. But, however, he regretted that the path of promoting it had been and remained rough due to lack of support from stakeholders.

This was part of the main thrust of his inaugural lecture, entitled: “Sustaining the Future Through a Rejected Cornerstone: A Semiotic Yoruba Architecture Approach.”

Adeyemo, in the lecture, the 28th inaugural lecture of the polytechnic, however, recommended that the country’s traditional architecture should be fashioned with available materials to meet the needs of the people, promote social inclusion as well as suit the environmental condition harmoniously to reverse the present dominance of external influences.

Similarly, the inaugural lecturer called for resuscitation of Yoruba indigenous architecture that developed to the point of perfection and exhaustion before declining to eventual decay and extinction. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we must get back to appreciating the unique balanced and openness yet closed unifying inclusive characteristic of African architecture,” he said.

In the 60-page lecture, Adeyemo noted that indigenous African architecture is something the future could be built upon “if we patiently lower our eyes to see our nose to map out our indigenous building environment best practices.”

The Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Metilelu, who chaired the lecture, lauded the inaugural lecturer, describing the theme as apt, saying inaugural lecture is part of the polytechnic and the lecturers’ contribution to intellectualism.

Metilelu, who is expected to exit his acting position any moment from now following the appointment of the 11th substantive Rector, Nurudeen Olaleye, for the polytechnic, thanked members of LASPOTECH community for their cooperation and support for his administration in the last six months he served as Acting Rector, saying this is a new dawn at the polytechnic and the cooperation you gave to me should be extended to the new Rector.

“What we were able to achieve was through collective contribution, dedication and commitment of the entire staff of the polytechnic. I want to appeal to you all to extend the same hand of fellowship and cooperation to our new Rector so that we can jointly move the polytechnic forward in terms of overall development,” he said.

Thus, Metilelu appealed to members of the polytechnic community, especially those he might have unknowingly stepped on their toes in the course of carrying out his official duties to forgive him, saying it was not deliberate

