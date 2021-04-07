Poly lecturers insist on indefinite nationwide strike

…as Education Minister meets with ASUP

Despite an emergency meeting with the Federal Government, polytechnic lecturers has resolved to continue their indefinite strike, which they commenced midnight of April 6, nationwide.

The lecturers, who listed series of demands, said its decision not to proceed on strike immediately after expiration of its 15-day ultimatum since March 2020 in order to allow government enough time to address the issues, has been perceived to be weakness by government.

Addressing journalists agricultureyesterday in Abuja, the National President Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Mr. Anderson Ezeibe, said the decision to withdraw services was reached at the Union’s 99th National Executive Council (NEC) held in Katsina State a forthnight ago, over the sorry state of polytechnics and Federal Government’s failure to respond to series of letters from its union.

Some of the issues under contention were; nonimplementation of NEEDS assessment report of 2014 nor release of any revitalisation fund despite assurances since 2017, non reconstitution of governing councils, non release of 10 months arrears of minimum wage, non payment of salaries in some state polytechnics.

Others are continued victimisation of union officials, non establishment of a commission to bridge regulatory gaps in the sector, non implementation of the approved 65 years retirement age by some state governments, claims of purported tax liabilities, opaque operations in the deployment of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Also under contention were non release of arrears of promotion, renewed attempts to insert “offensive” provisions in the scheme of service and conditions of service and alleged plans to force ASUP members in some monotechnics out of the union.

He said: “Today, therefore, marks day 1 of the execution of the resolutions of our union as already, academic activities have been shut down in all programmes run in polytechnics and like institutions across the nation effective 00.00 hrs of 6th April, 2021.

“These issues as communicated to the government represent issues of industrial conflict in the sector with some assuming intractable dimensions and robbing the sector of the desired impact in the nation’s quest for technological development.

“We, therefore, appeal to the Nigerian public to show understanding and support the effort of our union in this direction as government is yet to demonstrate any seriousness in resolving the issues as listed.”

