Poly lecturers resume as 2-week warning strike ends

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), has directed its members to return to the classrooms, following the expiration of it’s two weeks warning strike, which commenced on May 16.

A statement signed by National Publicity Secretary ASUP, Abdullahi Yalwa on Saturday in Abuja, noted that four out of the nine issues under contention, were being significantly addressed by the Federal Government.

According to the union, government was expected to address the remaining issues before it’s National Executive Council (NEC) scheduled to hold in June 2022, as all issues would be reviewed and major decisions taken by the lecturers.

Don’t rest on your oars, Aisha Buhari tells Binani, Adamawa female guber APC candidate-elect

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

First Lady and wife of the President, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Sen. Aisha Dahiru Binani over her Victory at the just-concluded governorship primaries of the All Progressives  Congress (APC) in Adamawa State.

The First Lady described her emergence as the governorship candidate of the party in Adamawa State as a victory for all Nigerian women.

She called on Sen. Binani not to rest on her oars, as the journey had just begun.

Binani had at the weekend trounced her opponents, including former anti-graft czar, Nuhu Ribadu, ex-Adamawa State governor, Muhammad Bindow and Abdulrazak Nimdas amongst others to secure the ticket.

 

