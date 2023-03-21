Poly reiterates commitment to quality education

The management of the Distinct Polytechnic, a private polytechnic located in Ekosin, Osun State, has restated its commitment to provide quality and standard education in the effort to contribute to national development at all levels. The Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. A. Adepoju, made the pledge while addressing journalists at the institution’s main campus in Ekosin, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State.

Adepoju, who spoke on behalf of the management and Governing Board of the institution, said the institution would do everything within its reach and at its disposal to produce graduates, who would be able to compete academically with their peers across the world. On the institution’s feats, Adepoju noted that the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the regulatory body for polytechnic and monotechnic education in Nigeria, had approved the institution and has since been added to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) CAPS, which is the process of getting the private institution accredited, registered and approved by the Federal Government. He, however, stated that the polytechnic secured its approval by the regulatory bodies having fulfilled all the necessary requirements expected of any tertiary institution before recognition and operation.

The Rector, who also added that the NBTE conveyed the approval of the polytechnic through a letter to the institution’s management in January 2023, said that based on this the polytechnic had already been listed on the JAMB’s CAPS. Adepoju said: “The Federal Ministry of Education’s approval was the high point of the processes and it usually comes after the accreditation process has been carried out by the polytechnic regulatory body – the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) in Kaduna – and following the initial Resource Inspection carried out in December 2021 and a followup inspection conducted in September 2022.”

However, the National Board for Technical Education, the Rector pointed out, had approved and accredited the following academic programmes: Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Electronics Engineering, and Statistics for the polytechnic. Meanwhile, Adepoju noted that other programmes offered by the polytechnic, which are still in progress of approval include Banking Operations, Business Management & Information Technology, (Business Informatics), Computer Software Engineering, Security Management and Technology.

Like this: Like Loading...