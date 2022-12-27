Poly students laud governor over suspension of new fees’ regime

Students of the Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY), Iree, have lauded the state Governor and Moderator of the polytechnic, Senator Ademola Adeleke for the suspension of the implementation of a new school fees regime in the institution.

New Telegraph, however, reported that a memo signed by the Permanent Secretary, Osun State Ministry of Education, Adelani Aderinola of which a copy was obtained by newsmen in Osogbo, announced the suspension of the school fees. The memo, addressed to the Acting Rector of the poly technic and dated December 15, 2022, also indicated that the new fees regime was to take effect from the commencement of the 2023 academic session.

But, the students, who were excited by the development claimed that the tuition fees for fresh students was increased from N67,850 to N112,850 for students offering science-related courses; while those offering management-related courses were to pay N97,300 from the initial N57,300.

According the students, in a statement jointly signed by the Students’ Union President, Azeez Tajudeen Adebayo; General Secretary, Oluyeye Kayode Alade and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Daramola Pelumi Stephen, the reversal of the tuition fees proved the fact that the state is being blessed with a listening governor, who prioritises the interest of Nigerian students.

The statement read in part: “The generality of students of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree through the Students’ Union is seizing this opportunity to express our profound gratitude and joy to the governor on the reversal of OSPOLY tuition fees. This has proved that we have a listening governor, who is up and doing, and ready to listen to students’ plight.

“It is pertinent to thank your administration and wonderful people in your cabinet; you all are the best thing that has ever happened to Osun State education, and this is forever registered in our hearts.”

