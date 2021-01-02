Poly undergraduate emerges as most Beautiful Girl in Oyo

A 20-year-old polytechnic student, Urie Kethia, has emerged as the winner of the recently held contest for the crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Oyo. Over 500 young ladies applied but only 28 secured tickets to showcase their courage and intellectual prowess at the final stage of the beauty contest. The ladies were not just beautiful but also sound and smart, making it a tough decision for the judges at the event to decide who to crown Queen.

The grand finale which was held at the prestigious Kakanfo Inn & Conference Centre was attended by top dignitaries across Oyo state including a former gubernatorial candidate of Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, members of the state House of Representatives, Local Government chairmen and business tycoons.

The ovation that roared from the fans was impressive as the contesting ladies were going on with their performances and display of elegance. Various placards and banners were sighted been flagged and chanting made to boost the morale of candidates.

