Arts & Entertainments

Poly undergraduate emerges as most Beautiful Girl in Oyo

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

A 20-year-old polytechnic student, Urie Kethia, has emerged as the winner of the recently held contest for the crown of the Most Beautiful Girl in Oyo. Over 500 young ladies applied but only 28 secured tickets to showcase their courage and intellectual prowess at the final stage of the beauty contest. The ladies were not just beautiful but also sound and smart, making it a tough decision for the judges at the event to decide who to crown Queen.

The grand finale which was held at the prestigious Kakanfo Inn & Conference Centre was attended by top dignitaries across Oyo state including a former gubernatorial candidate of Oyo State, Adebayo Adelabu, members of the state House of Representatives, Local Government chairmen and business tycoons.

The ovation that roared from the fans was impressive as the contesting ladies were going on with their performances and display of elegance. Various placards and banners were sighted been flagged and chanting made to boost the morale of candidates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

#EndSARS: Burna Boy calls for better salaries for police officers

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Popular singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has been among celebrities who have committed themselves to join youths in the country as they protest against police brutality and the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). The singer in a post shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday, October 14, condemned the current salary structure […]
Arts & Entertainments

Three producers out at Ellen DeGeneres TV show amid backstage turmoil

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three top producers on the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” have exited the popular television talk show, Warner. Bros said on Monday, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them. A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show, on Monday said that three senior producers had “parted […]
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve always been passionate about radio, television production –Arubayi

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Chinonso Ngozi Arubayi is an ex-beauty queen, a model, singer, Nollywood actress and TV show host. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, the screen diva, who currently hosts ‘Urban Kitchen’, a culinary television show owned and created by Sate Television Limited, talks about her career experience, challenges and other issues Tell us about your background […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica